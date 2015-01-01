पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:150 नर्सिंग होम समेत 350 अस्पतालों की ओपीडी बंद रखने से 10 हजार मरीज प्रभावित, अस्पतालों में चस्पे रहे नोटिस

करनालएक घंटा पहले
आईएमए करनाल के डॉक्टर एसडीएम को मांगोें को लेकर ज्ञापन देते हुए ।

आयुष डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी की अनुमति देने के विरोध में आईएमए द्वारा घोषित हड़ताल में 150 नर्सिंग होम समेत 350 निजी अस्पतालों ने ओपीडी बंद रखी। हालांकि इमरजेंसी मरीजों को देखने के साथ एडमिट भी किया गया। रेगुलर मरीजों ने एक-दो दिन की अतिरिक्त दवा लेकर काम चलाया। इसके चलते सरकारी अस्पतालों में मरीजों की भीड़ हो गई।

डॉक्टरों ने प्रधानमंत्री को संबोधित ज्ञापन एसडीएम को सौंपा। आईएमए के प्रधान डॉ. अरूण गोयल ने बताया कि निजी अस्पतालों में रोजाना 10 हजार मरीजों की ओपीडी रहती है। हड़ताल की सूचना नोटिस बोर्ड पर चस्पाकर दे दी गई थी। आईएमए के सचिव डॉ. रजत मिमानी ने बताया कि सांकेतिक हड़ताल में प्राइवेट अस्पताल में सुबह 6 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक ओपीडी सेवाएं बंद की गई हैं। मरीजों को परेशानी सरकार के गलत फैसले के कारण लोगों को परेशानी हुई है।

विरोध जताने में डा. प्रवीन गुप्ता,डा. मेघा बंसल, डा. एमएस भांभा, डा. गगन कौशल, डा. संजय खन्ना, डा. ओपी मिगलानी, डा. विनीत भाई, डा. सलिल गुप्ता, डा. सुनील मित्तल, डा. अरविंद भाई, डा. गौरव सचदेवा शामिल रहे। आईएमए के प्रधान ने बताया कि आयुर्वेद अपने आप में सक्षम हैं। हम आयुर्वेद के खिलाफ नहीं, परंतु सीसीएमआई द्वारा आयुर्वेद को सर्जरी करने के अधिकार के खिलाफ हैं। इससे हमारे एलोपैथी क्षेत्र में कार्य कर रहे सभी डॉक्टर्स को एवं आमजन पब्लिक को बहुत नुकसान होगा। डॉक्टरों की संख्या ज्यादा दिखाकर सरकार दिखावा कर रही है। आईएमए के अध्यक्ष डॉ. अरुण गोयल, सचिव डॉ. रजत मिमानी ने कहा कि इस कानून को तुरंत प्रभाव से हटाया जाए।

जरूरतमंद लोगों को भी मिलेगा सस्ता और जल्दी इलाज : निमा

शुक्रवार को नेशनल इंटीग्रेटिड मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (निमा) ने सरकार के फैसले का स्वागत किया, सीटीएम को प्रधानमंत्री के नाम बधाई पत्र सौंपा गया। निमा के प्रधान डॉ. दीनानाथ ने कहा कि सरकार का अच्छा फैसला है। इससे लोगों को सस्ते पैकेज में सर्जरी हो पाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि ग्रामीण एरिया में आयुर्वेद केंद्र ही खुले हैं। वहां पर जरूरतमंद लोग इलाज के लिए आते हैं। क्योंकि आयुर्वेंद में सस्ता इलाज है। जिन डॉक्टरों के पास अनुभव है और वह मेडिकल के नियमों को पूरा करते हैं, उन्हें ही सर्जरी करने की अनुमति है। इसमें बुराई नहीं होनी चाहिए। इससे जरूरतमंद लोगों को सस्ता और जल्दी भी इलाज मिलेगा। हम सरकार के फैसले का स्वागत करते हैं। इस अवसर पर डा. विजय अरोड़ा, डा. दिनेश गौड, डा. राजेश आनंद समेत अन्य डॉक्टरों ने सरकार के फैसले का स्वागत किया।

भीड़ के चलते हुई परेशानी

पक्का खेड़ा गांव के राममेहर ने बताया कि मैं शुगर पेसेंट हूं। शुक्रवार सुबह से तबीयत खराब हुई। शक था कि शुगर ज्यादा हो गई है। प्राइवेट अस्पताल में चेकअप के लिए गया तो जवाब मिला कि आज हड़ताल पर हैं। इसके बाद नागरिक अस्पताल में पहुंचा और डेढ़ घंटे बाद इलाज मिला। शुगर लेवल 320 मिला है।

मुझे पता नहीं था, अब कल आना पड़ेगा

पिचौलिया गांव के बीरेंद्र ने बताया कि मैं विर्क अस्पताल में अपना इलाज करवाने के लिए आया था। मुझे बुखार की शिकायत है। अब दोबारा शनिवार को आना पड़ेगा। आज मेडिकल स्टोर से दवाई लेकर काम चलाया है।

