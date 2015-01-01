पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:सीएम सिटी को जल्द मिलेंगे सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • शहरी स्थानीय निकाय निदेशक ने नगर निगम कमिश्नर को चुनाव को लेकर जारी किए निर्देश

सीएम सिटी में जल्द ही सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर मिलने की उम्मीद है। शहरी स्थानीय निकाय निदेशालय के निदेशक ने नगर निगम कमिश्नरों को चुनाव से संबंधित निर्देश जारी किए हैं। प्रदेश सरकार ने भी अब इन चुनाव को लेकर मन बनाया है। दोनों पदों के चुनाव को लेकर पार्षदों के बीच भी चर्चाएं होने लगी हैं। शनिवार को संभावित एक समारोह में पार्षद के एकत्र होने पर सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव को लेकर चर्चा होने की बात सामने आ रही है। खास बात यह है कि इस दिन सीएम मनाेहर लाल भी भाजपा के पार्टी कार्यालय के उद्घाटन के लिए शहर में मौजूद होंगे। ऐसे में सीनियर व डिप्टी मेयर पदाें के दावे काे लेकर सीएम से पार्षद मुलाकात कर सकते हैं। इस पर अंतिम फैसला सीएम ही करेंगे।

पार्षदों के बीच चुनाव को लेकर चर्चाएं जरूर चल रही हैं। लेकिन भाजपा पार्षदों का कथन है कि यह चुनाव पार्षदों की सर्वसम्मति और पार्टी के दिशा-निर्देशों के अनुसार होंगे। पार्टी के स्तर पर ही दोनों पदों पर नियुक्ति का निर्णय होगा।

दो साल से पेंडिंग चल रहे सीनियर-डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव
नगर निगम में मेयर व पार्षदों के चुनाव को दो साल पूरे होने वाले हैं, लेकिन अभी तक सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव पेंडिंग पड़े हैं। जबकि सदन में बहुमत के चलते पार्टी को पार्षदों के साथ चर्चा करके दोनों पद नियुक्ति का निर्णय लेना है। लेकिन अब शहरी स्थानीय निकाय निदेशक द्वारा पांचों नगर निगमों के कमिश्नर को पत्र लिखकर चुनाव के लिए कहा गया है।

दोनों पद जातिगत समीकरण साधने में लगी बीजेपी
नगर निगम हाउस में भाजपा पार्षदाें का बहुमत है। इसलिए वोटिंग होने की संभावना तो पहले ही कम हो जाती है। चर्चा के मुताबिक दोनों पदों पर नियुक्तियां जातिगत समीकरणों के मद्देनजर की जाएगी अर्थात दोनों पदों पर कौन से पार्षदों की ताजपोशी की जाए, इसमें जातिगत समीकरणों का अहम रोल रहेगा। अागे चुनाव में फायदा लेने के लिए पार्टी जातिगत समीकरण साधने में लगी है।

27 दिसंबर 2018 काे हुआ था नोटिफिकेशन, कार्रवाई पेंडिंग
नगर निगम के चुनाव 16 दिसंबर 2018 को संपन्न हुए थे। इसके साथ ही शहरी स्थानीय निकाय निदेशालय की ओर से 27 दिसंबर 2018 को सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव कराने के लिए नोटिफिकेशन हुआ था, जिसके अनुसार 60 दिनों की अवधि में चुनाव कराया जाना था। लेकिन अभी तक चुनाव नहीं कराया गया है।

एससी-बीसी कैटेगिरी को मिल सकता है एक पद
भाजपा इस चुनाव से आगामी चुनावी रणनीति को साधते हुए कदम बढ़ाएगी। सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर में से एक पद एससी या बीसी कैटेगिरी को मिलने के पूरे चांस हैं। अनुसूचित जाति की तरफ से पार्षद रामचंद्र काला का नाम पहले ही चर्चाओं में रहा है। इसके अलावा रजनी प्रोचा और नवीन कुमार जैसे पार्षद भी पैनल में अपना नाम दर्ज करवाए हुए हैं। यह दोनों भी इन पदों की दौड़ में सक्रियता से शामिल हैं।

इनके नाम भी चर्चाओं में : भाजपा के कई पार्षद सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर बनने की दौड़ में शामिल हैं, फिलहाल में पार्षद मुकेश अरोड़ा, हरीश कुमार, वीर विक्रम कुमार, हरीश कुमार के नाम चर्चाओं में शामिल हैं।

^नगर निगम में सीनियर व डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव को लेकर शहरी स्थानीय निकाय निदेशालय की तरफ से निर्देश आए हैं। मंगलवार को डायरेक्टर के साथ मीटिंग हैं। उनके साथ डिस्कस के उपरांत चुनाव संबंधित कार्रवाई की जाएगी। विक्रम, कमिश्नर, नगर निगम करनाल।

^पार्षदों के बीच से ही सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर का चुनाव होना है। पार्षद जब चाहेंगे चुनाव कराए जाएंगे। पार्टी स्तर पर चर्चा के बाद इस मामले में अगली कार्रवाई की जाएगी। रेणुबाला गुप्ता, मेयर, नगर निगम करनाल।

