करनाल:पं. दीन दयाल आवास योजना के तहत बनेगी कॉलोनी, हुडा ने 16 एकड़ जमीन खरीदी

करनाल5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • हर व्यक्ति को पक्की छत मुहैया कराना है सरकार का उद्देश्य: हुडा

प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से पंडित दीन दयाल जन आवास योजना के तहत घरौंडा में कॉलोनी बनाई जाएगी। इस योजना के अंतर्गत कॉलोनी विकसित करने के लिए हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण की ओर से घरौंडा के कैमला रोड पर 16 एकड़ जमीन खरीदी गई है। यह पहला मौका है जब हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण ने कोई जमीन एक्वायर न करके सीधे उसे खरीदा है और जमीन की रजिस्ट्री अपने नाम कराई है।

प्राधिकरण की ओर से अब इस जमीन पर कॉलोनी काटी जाएगी और इसमें फ्लैट बनाए जाएंगे। सरकार की योजना के अनुसार इस जमीन पर फ्लैट बनाकर पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय आवास योजना के तहत पात्र लोगों को रियायती दरों पर उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा, ताकि लोगों को कम दामों में अच्छा आशियाना मिल सके। सरकार की इस योजना का उद्देश्य हर व्यक्ति को उस व्यक्ति को पक्की छत मुहैया कराना है, जिनके पास अपना घर नहीं है। सरकार की ओर से पात्र लोगों को सब्सिडी के तहत यह घर अलॉट किए जाएंगे। लोग अपने सपनों का घर खरीद सकेंगे।

अवैध कॉलोनियों के चक्कर में नहीं फंसेंगे

काम-धंधे की तलाश में गांव से शहरों की तरफ आने वाले लोग मजबूरी में अवैध कॉलोनियों में अपने जीवन की गाड़ी कमाई खपाते हैं, सेक्टरों में प्लाट महंगे हो गए हैं। लेकिन वहां पर वर्षों तक मूलभूत सुविधाएं नहीं मिल पाती हैं। ऐसे में पंडित दीन दयाल जन आवास योजना लोगों के अहम साबित होगी। लोगों को रियायती दर पर आवास मिलेगा।

11 प्लाॅटों की एचएसवीपी करेगा ई ऑक्सन

हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण की ओर से नवंबर में 11 प्लाटों की ई ऑक्सन कराई जाएगी। प्राधिकरण की ओर से सेक्टर-33, सेक्टर-13 और ओल्ड तहसील में 11 प्लाटों को प्रपोजल बनाकर मुख्यालय को भेजा जा रहा है। मुख्यालय स्तर पर गठित कमेटी इन सेक्टरों में प्लाटों के रिजर्व प्राइस डिसाइड करेगी। इस बार रिजर्व प्राइस में कमी आ सकती है।

