करनाल:इंडस्ट्रीज में पीएनजी के उपयोग से प्रदूषण को कर सकेंगे कंट्रोल : रेणुबाला गुप्ता

करनाल3 घंटे पहले
शहर में प्रदूषण को नियंत्रण करने की दिशा में सेक्टर-3 इंडस्ट्रियल एस्टेट में बुधवार को पहली इंडस्ट्रीज पीएनजी से संचालित हो गई। मेयर रेणुबाला गुप्ता ने बतौर मुख्य अतिथि मॉडर्न इंडस्ट्रीज का पीएनजी से संचालन का विधिवत रूप से उद्घाटन किया। इस मौके पर उनके साथ-साथ हरियाणा पाॅल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड के एक्सईएन एसके अरोड़ा, हरियााणा चेंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स एंड इंडस्ट्रीज के सीनियर स्टेट वाइज प्रेसिडेंट अमित गुप्ता, एचएसआईआईडीसी इंडस्ट्रीज एसोसिएशन के प्रेसिडेंट मनोज अरोड़ा मुख्य रूप से उपस्थित रहे।

मेयर रेणु बाला गुप्ता ने कहा कि जिस तरह से पर्यावरण में प्रदूषण बढ़ रहा है, जिसको कम करने के लिए इंडस्ट्रीज को भी क्लीन फ्यूल का प्रयोग करने के लिए आगे आना होगा। क्योंकि इंडस्ट्रीज में पीएनजी के उपयोग से हवा में प्रदूषण कम पहुंचेगा। ऐसा करके हम पर्यावरण प्रदूषण को काफी हद तक कंट्रोल कर सकते हैं। कोयला, डीजल व लकड़ी का ईंधन वातावरण में बहुत अधिक मात्रा में प्रदूषण छोड़ता है। पीएनजी जैसा ईंधन इंडस्ट्रीज में काम करने वाले श्रमिकाें के स्वास्थ्य की दृष्टि से भी सही है।

इस ईंधन के उपयोग से ईंधन को लाने मंगाने आदि का खर्च बच जाएगा। इसके अलावा पीएनजी का उपयोग जरूरत के अनुसार ही कर सकेंगे। इससे उद्योगपतियों को अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से कई तरह के फायदे होंगे। इस अवसर पर पीएनजी से इंडस्ट्रीज के संचालन के उद्‌घाटन अवसर पर मॉडर्न इंडस्ट्रीज के संचालक दीपक सचदेवा, आरएन चांदना, केएआईएमए प्रेसिडेंट रविंद्र ढल, मंजीत सिंह सहित अन्य एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी उपस्थित रहे।

