पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Karnal
  • Corporation Commissioner Visits To Inspect The Interior Work Of The Corporation's New Building Constructed In Sector 12

निरीक्षण:सेक्टर-12 में निर्मित निगम के नए भवन के इंटीरियर कार्य का निरीक्षण करने के लिए निगम आयुक्त ने किया दौरा

करनाल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नागरिकों को मूलभूत सुविधाएं मुहैया करवाने वाले नगर निगम के सैक्टर-12 में निर्मित नए ऑफिस भवन का इंटीरियर कार्य जल्द से जल्द मुकम्मल हो, ताकि महिला आश्रम स्थित कार्यालय को यहां शिफ्ट करके नागरिकों को बेहतर सुविधा दी जा सके, इसके लिए निगम अधिकारी नई बिल्डिंग का नियमित दौरा करने में लगे हैं। गुरूवार को निगम के नए आयुक्त विक्रम ने सेक्टर-12 जाकर बिल्डिंग के सिविल व इंटीरियर वर्क का अवलोकन किया।

उनके साथ संयुक्त आयुक्त गगनदीप सिंह, कार्यकारी अभियंता सतीश शर्मा और एई सुनील भल्ला शामिल रहे। अवलोकन के बाद आयुक्त ने बताया कि नए भवन में शिफ्टिंग के लिए तैयार करने की डेडलाइन मई की है, लेकिन इसे मार्च तक मुकम्मल करने का लक्ष्य बनाया गया है, इसके लिए उन्होंने इंटीरियर का कार्य कर रही एजेंसी के कांट्रेक्टर को जोर देकर काम में तेजी लाने को कहा। उन्होंने बताया कि निगम के प्रयासों से बिल्डिंग का सिविल वर्क का कार्य लगभग पूरा हो गया है।

निरीक्षण के दौरान आयुक्त ने भूतल, प्रथम और द्वितीय तल पर जाकर हो रहे कार्यों को देखा। भूतल पर जेनसेट लगाने की तैयारियां की जा रही थी। इसी फ्लोर पर सिटी फैसिलिटेशन सेंटर के काउंटर भी स्थापित होंगे, जबकि बेसमेंट में रिकॉर्ड रूम रहेगा। प्रथम तल पर एक साईड में वरिष्ठï अधिकारियों के कक्ष तथा दूसरी साइड में इंजीनियरिंग विंग के रूम रहेंगे। जबकि द्वितीय तल पर इंटेग्रेटिड कमांड एंड कंट्रोल सेंटर की स्थापना की गई है, जिसका अधिकांश कार्य मुकम्मल हो गया है और नए साल में यह लाईव हो जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें