प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स बकाया:प्रतिष्ठान सील करने पहुंचे निगम अधिकारी तो संचालकों ने मौके पर जमा कराए प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स, चार बकायेदारों से 45.49 लाख रुपए की हुई वसूली

करनालएक घंटा पहले
प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स डिफाॅल्टरों पर नगर निगम ने शिकंजा कसना शुरू कर दिया है। बुधवार को ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट पीडब्ल्यूडी एक्सईएन राजकुमार नैन के नेतृत्व में टीम डिफाॅल्टरों की प्राॅपर्टी सील करने पहुंची तो चार प्रॉपर्टी मालिकों ने 45 लाख 49 हजार रुपए के चेक अधिकारियों को सौंप दिए। नगर निगम कमिश्नर विक्रम ने चेतावनी दी कि जो भी टैक्स नहीं करेगा उसकी प्रॉपर्टी सील की जाएगी

बुधवार को नगर निगम की ओर से प्रॉपर्टी सील करने की सूचना से ही हवेली संचालक ने अपना 20 लाख 19 हजार 576 रुपए का प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स चुकाने के लिए निगम कार्यालय में डीडी भेज दिया। सीलिंग की कार्रवाई के तहत सबसे पहले निगम की टीम ने रेलवे रोड स्थित रामगढ़िया चौक पर होटल ग्रैंड क्रिस्टल को सील करने की कार्रवाई शुरू की। होटल पर छूट के चलते 6 लाख 96 हजार रुपए का टैक्स बकाया था। होटल मालिक को सीलिंग का नोटिस दिखाया गया।

नोटिस देखने के बाद मालिक द्वारा टीम से कुछ दिनों का समय मांगा, लेकिन ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट ने समय देने से इनकार कर दिया। होटल को सील होने से बचाने के लिए मालिक द्वारा ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट व कर अधीक्षक को चेक सौंप गया। इसके बाद टीम हांसी रोड स्थित लव-कुश कॉलोनी में कबाड़ का व्यवसाय करने वाले व्यक्ति के गोदाम पर पहुंची। इसकी ओर निगम का 8 लाख 51 हजार रुपए प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स बकाया था। टीम जब इसकी दुकान/गोदाम को सील करने लगी, मालिक द्वारा टीम के अधिकारियों को प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स के बराबर की रकम का पोस्ट डेटिड चेक सौंप दिया।

इसके पश्चात निगम की टीम ने शहर की टिंबर मार्केट स्थित नरूला स्टील नाम की बड़ी दुकान पर कार्रवाई शुरू की। इसकी और निगम का 9 लाख 83 हजार रुपए बकाया है। टीम के अधिकारियों ने प्रॉपर्टी को सील करने की कार्रवाई शुरू की तो सीलिंग से बचने के लिए दुकानदार टैक्स भरने के लिए राजी हो गया और उसके द्वारा टीम को पोस्ट डेटिड चेक सौंपा। अब तक निगम के कोष में प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स की 12 करोड़ रुपए की राशि जमा हो चुकी है।

