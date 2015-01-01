पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

करनाल नगर निगम:सीनियर-डिप्टी मेयर चुनने से नाराज पार्षद बोले- इस्तीफा देंगे, फिर मुकरे

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शुक्रवार को हाथ उठा पार्षदों ने दोनों को समर्थन दिया था।
  • सीनियर व डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव के बाद ड्रामेबाजी
  • खिलाफ बोल रहे पार्षदों को दिन में पार्टी के नेताओं ने मनाया

करनाल में शुक्रवार को सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर का चुनाव सर्वसम्मित से हो गया। चुनाव में राजेश अग्गी को सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और नवीन कुमार को डिप्टी मेयर चुना गया। चुनाव के दौरान तो पार्षदों ने हाथ उठाकर समर्थन कर दिया, लेकिन रात होते-होते कुछ पार्षद नाराज हो गए। पार्षदों ने कहा कि पार्टी ने सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर हमारे ऊपर थौंपे हैं। पहले जो बात हुई थी, उसके अनुसार चुनाव नहीं हुआ। दो पार्षदों को पर्ची थमाकर चुनाव की औपचारिका पूरी कर दी गई। जबकि मीटिंग में सभी की राय ली गई थी, लेकिन राय के अनुसार चुनाव नहीं हुआ।

चुनाव के बाद कुछ पार्षदों ने बाहर आकर सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर राजेश अग्गी के पिता भगवान दास अग्गी को बधाई दी, लेकिन भगवानदास अग्गी ने पार्षदों को को विवादित बात कही। इस पर पार्षदों ने एतराज जताया। हालांकि बाद में राजेश अग्गी ने माफी भी मांगी। राजेश अग्गी को पार्षदों ने खूब खरी-खोटी सुनाई। बाद में मेयर पति बृज गुप्ता ने मामले को शांत करा दिया।

रात को नाराज पार्षदों ने एक जगह इक्ट्ठा होकर खूब नाराजगी जाहिर की। पार्षद बोले-सुबह पार्टी और पार्षद पद से इस्तीफा देंगे। एक पार्षद तो रात को ही दोनों पदों से इस्तीफा देने पर अड़ा रहा। रात को बड़ी मुश्किल से दूसरे पार्षदों ने उसे मनाकर घर भेजा। दोपहर तक पार्षद इस्तीफा देने की बात कर रहा था, लेकिन दोपहर बाद बीजेपी संगठन के पदाधिकारियों से बातचीत होने के बाद चुप हो गया। उनका कहना है कि अगले एक आध दिन में फैसला लूंगा। रात को करीब 8 नाराज पार्षद इक्टठा हुए थे। पार्षदों की बैठकों का सिलसिला जारी है। जिस पार्षद का नाम चल रहा था। 14 पार्षदों ने एक पार्षद का समर्थन किया था। लेकिन दोनों पदों में से किसी पर उसका नाम नहीं आया।

1 पार्षद ने हलवाई बुला बनवाए थे लड्‌डू, धरे रह गए, पदाधिकारी बोले- दूर करेंगे नाराजगी

एक पार्षद को पार्टी ने पहले ही संकेत दे दिया था कि आप अपनी तैयारी रखना। आपका नाम फाइन हो गया है। उसे पार्षदों का भी सहयोग था और अपने वार्ड में भी अच्छी इमेज है, लेकिन उसे पहले भरोसा दिला दिया। चुनाव के समय उसका नाम नहीं आया। उसने विकास सदन में भी अपने लोग बुलाए हुए थे। घर में बनाए हुए लडडू धरे रह गए। उधर सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर राजेश अग्गी और डिप्टी मेयर नवीन का कहना है कि पार्षदों ने सर्वसम्मिति से उन्हें चुना है। अब कोई नाराजगी है तो घर- घर जाकर दूर करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें