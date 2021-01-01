पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनियंत्रित वाहन राॅन्ग साइड नहीं जा सकेगा:प्रदेश में जीटी रोड पुल पर लगेंगे क्रैश बरियर, आंखों में नहीं लगेगी हेड लाइट की चमक

करनाल5 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश में 116 किलोमीटर लंबे जीटी रोड पर नेशनल हाईवे अथॉरिटी आॅफ इंडिया (एनएचएआई) की ओर से सड़क की खामियों को दूर किया जाएगा। इस दौरान प्रदेशभर में जीटी रोड के सभी फ्लाईओवर के सेंट्रल वर्ज पर क्रैश बैरियर लगाए जाएंगे।

क्रैश बैरियर की खासियत यह रहेगी कि एक तो एक साइड से दूसरे साइड के वाहन चालक की आंखों में हेड लाइट की चमक नहीं लगेगी, दूसरी किसी भी कारण से अनियंत्रित होने वाला वाहन सेंट्रल वर्ज को पार करके दूसरी साइड में नहीं जा सकेगा।

इससे दुर्घटनाओं से बचाव होगा सकेगा। एनएचएआई की ओर से इन व्यवस्थाओं पर तकरीबन 20 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे। नेशनल हाईवे अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया के अधिकारियाें का दावा है कि अगले तीन माह में जीटी रोड की नई रंगत होगी। सुरक्षित व सुविधाजनक सफर के लिए साइन बोर्ड से इन्फोरमेटरी बोर्ड तक सभी तरह के आवश्यक कार्य करवाए जाएंगे।

नेशनल हाईवे अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया की ओर से प्रदेश में जीटी रोड के रखरखाव का कांट्रेक्ट सोमा कंपनी को दिया हुआ था। लेकिन सोमा कंपनी के द्वारा जीटी रोड पर वाहन चालकों की सुविधा व सुरक्षित सफर के लिए आवश्यक कार्य पूरी तरह से नहीं कराए गए।

रोड सेफ्टी की मीटिंग में नेशनल हाईवे अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया के अधिकारियों को बार-बार रोड सेफ्टी सदस्याें की शिकायतों का सामना करना पड़ता था। ऐसे में हालात में सोमा के सस्पेंशन के बाद एनएचएआई ने जीटी रोड के रखरखाव का कार्य अपने हाथ में ले लिया है। करनाल जिले पर विशेष फोकस किया गया है।

वार्निंग साइन बोर्ड से लेकर ब्लिंकर्स तक लगाए जा रहे

वाहन चालकों के सफर को सुविधाजनक बनाने के लिए जीटी रोड पर साइनेज का कार्य किया जा रहा है। इसके तहत वार्निंग साइन बार्ड, कोशनरी साइन बोर्ड, गैंटरी, इंफोरमेट्री बोर्ड, ब्लींकर्स, रोड स्टड, स्पीड लिमिट, नो यू टर्न, रिफलेक्टिव टेपिंग व कैट आई इत्यादि का काम कराया जा रहा है। जीटी रोड पर इन व्यवस्थाओं से वाहन चालकों का अपने गंतव्य तक पहुंचने में सफर आसान होगा।

दो मीटर से कम चौड़े सेंट्रल वर्ज पर लगेंगे क्रैश बैरियर

नेश्नल हाईवे अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया की ओर से जीटी रोड फ्लाईओवर व दो मीटर से कम चौड़े सेंट्रल वर्ज पर क्रैश बरियर लगाए जाएंगे। क्योंकि इन स्थानाें पर पौधे ग्रोथ नहीं कर पाते हैं। जिससे एक साइड के वाहनाें की हेड लाइट की चमक दूसरी साइड में जाती है। किसी कारण से अनियंत्रित हुआ कोई वाहन इस बैरियर से टकराता है तो नुकसान कम हाेगा। क्योंकि इनमें लचक होती है।

खामियां होंगी दुरुस्त

सोमा कंपनी की ओर छोड़ी कई खामियों को एनएचआई की ओर से दुरुस्त किया जा रहा है। जीटी रोड पर दो मीटर से कम चौड़ाई वाले सेंट्रल वर्ज फ्लाईओवर पर क्रैश बरियर लगेंगे। यह क्रैश बैरियर लचीले हाेते हैं। इनसे एक तो वाहनों की हैड लाइट की चमक दूसरों वाहन चालकों की आंखों में नहीं पड़ेगी दूसरा, अनियंत्रित वाहन राॅन्ग साइड नहीं जा सकेगा। भानु प्रताप सिंह, सेक्शन इंजीनियर, एनएएचआई।

