पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैठक:करनाल शुगर मिल में पेराई सत्र 10 नवंबर से होगा शुरू

करनाल23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
करनाल. शुगर मिल की बोर्ड कमेटी की मीटिंग में डीसी आदेश देते हुए। फोटो भास्कर
  • बैठक में डीसी ने कहा- किसानों की सुविधा के लिए खोला जाएगा किसान विकास केंद्र

दि करनाल सहकारी चीनी मिल लिमिटेड के नए पेराई सत्र की शुरुआत 10 नवंबर को की जाएगी। किसानों को हर तरह की सुविधाएं मिलेगी। मिल प्रबंधन ने किसानों को मिल में अधिक से अधिक गन्ना लाने के लिए जागरुक करना शुरू कर दिया है। डीसी निशांत कुमार यादव मंगलवार को शुगर मिल की बोर्ड कमेटी की मीटिंग को संबोधित कर रहे थे। बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से कई फैसले लिए गए, जिनमें किसानों की सुविधा के लिए किसान विकास केंद्र खोला जाएगा। इस केंद्र में किसानों को खाद, बीज उपलब्ध करवाया जाएगा। बैठक में एमडी शुगर मिल अदिति ने बताया कि किसानों की सुविधा के लिए मिल द्वारा कई प्रकार की सुविधाएं दी जा रही हैं। मिल घाटे से उबरे, इसके लिए मिल द्वारा कई अहम फैसले लिए गए हैं। करनाल मिल उत्पादन के मामले में पिछले कई वर्षों से प्रथम रहा है। इस बार भी करनाल चीनी मिल प्रथम रहेगा, इसके लिए उन्होंने आश्वासन दिया है। बैठक में कॉलोनी की सड़क की मरम्मत के लिए भी अनुमति दी गई है। इस सड़क पर करीब 24 लाख रुपए खर्च आएगा। बैठक में मिल में गोदामों की रिपेयर के लिए भी फैसला लिया गया है। गोदामों की रिपेयर पर करीब 5 लाख रुपए खर्च आएगा। सभी बोर्ड सदस्यों की सहमति से निर्णय लिया कि जो भी मिल में कार्य हो वह कमेटी के माध्यम से हों, हर लेन-देन परचेज की कमेटी बनाई जाए ताकि पारदर्शिता बनी रहे। उन्होंने क्षेत्र के किसानों से कहा कि हरियाणा सरकार द्वारा किसानों को नया मिल का नवीनीकरण करके सौगात दी है। आने वाले समय में यह मिल बनकर तैयार हो जाएगी। इस मौके पर सुरेंद्र शर्मा बड़ौता, ओमपाल, पवन कल्याण, जोगिंद्र सिंह, प्रकाश चंद, सुदेश कल्याण, संजय कुमार, प्रदीप कुमार, गुरमीत सिंह, राजपाल सहित शुगर मिल के अधिकारी उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें