निर्देश:सीवरेज व पाइप लाइन डालते समय क्षतिग्रस्त सड़कों की होगी मरम्मत

करनाल4 घंटे पहले
  • निगम कमिश्नर विक्रम ने निर्माण कंपनी टाटा के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ मीटिंग कर कार्य को जल्द शुरू करने के दिए निर्देश

अटल मिशन फॉर रिजूविनेशन एंड अर्बन ट्रांसफोर्मेशन (अमरुत) स्कीम के तहत करनाल नगर निगम क्षेत्र में डाली गई सीवरेज और बरसाती पानी की निकासी से क्षतिग्रस्त हुई सड़कों की मरम्मत होगी। इन उपायों से नगर निगम में आ रही नागरिकों की शिकायतों पर विराम लग सकेगा।

सोमवार को निगम कमिश्नर विक्रम ने अपने कार्यालय में अमरूत की सब कमेटी की मीटिंग कर इस कार्य को कर रही टाटा एजेंसी तथा वैबकॉस कंपनी के विभिन्न कंसल्टेंट को आमंत्रित कर उन्हें सड़कों की मरम्मत के कार्य को जल्द शुरू कर उसे मुकम्मल करने के निर्देश दिए।

बैठक में कमिश्नर ने बताया कि अमरूत के तहत किए जा रहे कार्यों को लेकर शहर के राजीव पुरम, बैंक कॉलोनी, डीसी व एसपी कॉलोनी क्षेत्र की हैं ज्यादातर शिकायतें रहती हैं, अब इनका समाधान हो जाएगा। उन्होंने निर्माण एजेंसी टाटा के प्रतिनिधियों को कहा कि काम के दौरान जो सड़कें क्षतिग्रस्त हो जाती हैं, उनकी मरम्मत संबंधित एजेंसी के स्कॉप ऑफ वर्क में शामिल हैं।

इसे देखते इनकी मरम्मत ओर भी जरूरी हो जाती है। उन्होंने एजेंसी के प्रतिनिधियों से कहा कि जहां-जहां सीसी सड़कें हैं, वहां सीसी से और जहां पेवर ब्लॉक लगाए जाने हैं, वहां पेवर ब्लॉक लगाकर सड़कों को दुरूस्त करें। सारा काम तेजी से हो, ताकि जनता की परेशानी का हल हो सके। इस पर एजेंसी के प्रतिनिधियों ने कमिश्नर को भरोसा दिलाया कि आदेशों की अनुपालना होगी और काम जल्द शुरू किया जाएगा।

