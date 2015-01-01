पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुविधा:ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस और आरसी का डाटा ई दिशा पर अपलोड, डिस्पैच लाइसेंस व आरसी के स्टेट्स की मिलेगी जानकारी

करनाल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आम जनता की सुविधा के लिए जिला प्रशासन की ओर से ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस और आरसी को लेकर एक नई शुरुआत की गई है। अब ams.edishakarnal.in पर ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस व आरसी का डाटा अपलोड किया गया है, इस बारे में संबंधित व्यक्ति को सरल केंद्र से डिस्पैच हुए ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस व आरसी के स्टेट्स की जानकारी मिलेगी। अब से पहले सिर्फ अप्रूव्ड व डिस्पैच का ही मैसेज जाता था, लेकिन लोग इंतजार करते रहते थे, उनका ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस व आरसी का स्टेट्स क्या है।

अब बीच में स्टेट्स का भी पता चलेगा। इसके अलावा जिन प्रार्थियों का किसी कारणवश डीएल व आरसी डाक से वापस आ जाते हैं, वह लघु सचिवालय स्थित सरल केंद्र व हेल्प डेस्क पर आकर इस बारे में संपर्क कर सकते हैं। एसडीएम आयुष सिन्हा ने बताया कि आम जनता को एक ही छत के नीचे लाभ पहुंचाने के मकसद से हरियाणा सरकार द्वारा शुरू किए गए सरल केंद्र की स्थापना की गई थी।

उन्होंने यह भी स्पष्ट किया कि यदि किसी प्रार्थी का ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस व आरसी एक्सपायरी हो जाने के नजदीक है तो उसका कार्य प्राथमिकता के आधार पर किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए प्रार्थी एसडीएम कार्यालय में संपर्क कर सकते हैं। एसडीएम ने बताया कि सरल केंद्र में ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, वाहन पंजीकरण, जन्म-मृत्यु, राशन कार्ड बनाने जैसे विभागों के साथ-साथ राजस्व व मार्केटिंग इत्यादि विभागों से जुड़ी करीब 230 सेवाओं का लाभ दिया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि अपॉइंटमेंट की संख्या बढ़ाने से जनता को निश्चित रूप से और अधिक सुविधाएं मिल रही हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें