पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विजय दिवस:डीसी व पूर्व सैनिक अधिकारियों ने शहीदी स्मारक पर किए पुष्प चक्र अर्पित, युद्ध वीरांगनाओं को किया सम्मानित

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डीसी निशांत कुमार यादव ने कहा कि आज से ठीक 49 वर्ष पूर्व स्वतंत्र भारत की सशस्त्र सेनाओं ने अपने गौरवमय इतिहास रचा था। आज के ऐतिहासिक दिन यानी 16 दिसंबर 1971 को पाकिस्तानी सेना के 93 हजार सैनिकों ने अपने अस्त्र-शस्त्रों के विपुल भंडार के साथ-साथ अपने कमांडर जनरल एएके नियाजी सहित भारतीय सेना के सम्मुख ढाका में आत्मसमर्पण किया था। कितने गौरवमय थे वो क्षण, जब भारत की प्रतिष्ठा अपनी चरम सीमा को छू रही थी।

डीसी बुधवार को जिला सैनिक बोर्ड कार्यालय के सभागार में सशस्त्र सेनाओं के सम्मान में जिला प्रशासन द्वारा आयोजित विजय दिवस समारोह अवसर पर शहीदी स्मारक पर पुष्प चक्र अर्पित करने उपरांत उपस्थित शहीदों के परिजनों को संबोधित कर रहे थे। इस अवसर पर पूर्व सेना अधिकारी मेजर जनरल डीडीएस संधू, ब्रिगेडियर एनके भंडारी, ब्रिगेडियर रणधीर सिंह, कर्नल दिनेश गुप्ता, पूर्व सैनिक सभा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष लक्खी राम तथा जिला सैनिक एवं अर्ध सैनिक कल्याण बोर्ड के सचिव कर्नल पीके यादव सहित अन्य अधिकारियों ने भी शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी। इस मौके पर मुख्य अतिथि व अन्य अतिथिगणों ने 1971 की लड़ाई में शहीद हुए जिले के सैनिकों के चित्रों पर श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किए।

इस अवसर पर उपायुक्त ने कहा कि आजादी के बाद भारत ने कईं लड़ाई लड़ी, लेकिन 1971 की लड़ाई में सशस्त्र सेनाओं ने अपने गौरवमय इतिहास का सबसे सुंदर स्वर्ण पृष्ठ लिखा था। इसी युद्ध के परिणामस्वरूप बांग्लादेश का भी जन्म हुआ था। उन्होंने कहा कि विजय दिवस मनाने के दो मुख्य उद्देश्य हैं एक तो शहीदों की कुर्बानी को याद किया जाए और उनके परिजनों को हर संभव मदद करने का संकल्प लिया जाए। दूसरी ओर इस दिन भारत ने विश्व स्तर पर महाशक्ति के रूप में एक अलग पहचान बनाई थी।

जिला सैनिक एवं अर्ध सैनिक कल्याण बोर्ड के सचिव कर्नल पीके यादव ने विजय दिवस कार्यक्रम में बोलते हुए कहा कि 1971 की लड़ाई पाकिस्तान के विरूद्ध एक योजनाबद्ध तरीके से लड़ी गई थी। हमारे देश के जवानों ने अपने जीवन का बलिदान देकर देश को शानदार विजय दिलाई थी और हमारे देश के जांबाजों ने उस जंग को जीतकर देश को गौरवान्वित किया था। उन्होंने कहा कि हरियाणा वीरों की भूमि है, यहां के हर जांबाज ने देश में हुए हर एक युद्ध में अपनी अहम भूमिका निभाई है।

उन्होंने कहा कि देशभक्ति की भावना हर दिल में होनी चाहिए, तभी देश तरक्की करेगा। कार्यक्रम में राजकीय कन्या वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय रेलवे रोड की छात्राओं तथा जिला सूचना एवं जनसंपर्क अधिकारी करनाल की ड्रामा पार्टी के कलाकारों ने देशभक्ति से ओत-प्रोत गीत प्रस्तुत किए। इस अवसर पर शहीदों के परिवारों की वीरांगनाएं तथा पूर्व सैनिक उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें