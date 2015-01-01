पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे का कारोबार:जिले में एक हजार अवैध खुर्दों पर बिक रही है देसी शराब, गांवों तक में सप्लाई

करनाल33 मिनट पहले
असंध में चल रहा है शराब का अवैध खुर्देा।
  • सस्ते के चक्कर में खूब बिक रही, चलेगा जांच अभियान

जिले में करीब एक हजार शराब के अवैध खुर्दे चल रहे हैं। पुलिस और आबकारी एवं कराधान विभाग की खुर्दों पर अनदेखी से इनका नेटवर्क बढ़ता जा रहा है। आप जितनी चाहे वहां से शराब खरीद सकते हैं। यहां पर 10-10 रुपए की देसी शराब उपलब्ध है। सस्ती और नशा ज्यादा होने वाली शराब के कारण इन खुर्दों पर भीड़ अधिक रहती है। सोनीपत और पानीपत में मिलावटी शराब से 35 लोगों की मौत के बाद एक्साइज विभाग ने सैंपल लेने शुरू कर दिए हैं।

शराब ठेकेदारों ने बताया कि जिले में 434 गांव हैं। शहर और गांवों में मिलाकर करीब एक हजार अवैध खुर्दें हैं। सस्ती शराब में मिलावट से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है, ये लोगों की जिंदगी खराब कर रही है। प्रशासन की तरफ से जिले में 58 जोन में शराब ठेके अलॉट किए हुए हैं। शहर में एक-एक जोन में दो-दो दुकानें हैं। ग्रामीण एरिया में एक-एक शराब की दुकान के साथ दो-दो मिनी ठेके हैं। मिनी ठेके दो लाख रुपए फीस भरकर खोल सकते हैं। वहीं, अवैध खुर्दों को रोकने में प्रशासन की व्यवस्था फेल साबित हो रही है।

जवाबदेही बढ़े तो रुक सकती है अवैध शराब

पुलिस और एक्साइज विभाग के अधिकारियों की मिलीभगत के बगैर शराब की अवैध तस्करी नहीं हो सकती। पुलिस और विभाग के अधिकारी खानापूर्ति के लिए कुछ बोतलाें का चालान कर देते हैं। यह अवैध खुर्दें उन स्थानों पर खुले हैं, जहां पुलिस और अधिकारी काे पहुंचने में ज्यादा टाइम लगे। करनाल जिले में असंध और निसिंग में सबसे ज्यादा शराब की अवैध भट्ठी चलती हैं।

बगैर परमिट पर निकल जाती थी शराब

करनाल में तीन शराब फैक्ट्रियां हैं। भादसो के पास मस्ती माल्टा फैक्ट्री, मुगल माजरा में चारली फैक्ट्री और जुंडला में क्लब माल्टा शराब फैक्ट्री है। इन फैक्ट्रियाें में पिछले साल लापरवाही सामने आई थी। बगैर परमिट के शराब के ट्रक निकलते हैं। इसमें एक्साइज विभाग के अधिकारियों पर गाज गिर चुकी है । मिलावटी शराब को रोकने में फील्ड के अधिकारियों की कार्यप्रणाली संदेह के घेेरे में है।

शराब के सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं। अक्टूबर तक की सैंपल रिपोर्ट जांच के लिए भेज दी है। अवैध खुर्दों पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। लोग भी नजदीक पुलिस या विभाग को सूचना दे सकते हैं। मिलावटी शराब संबंधित करनाल में कोई रिपोर्ट नहीं आई है। आरके नैन, डीईटीसी(एक्साइज) करनाल।

