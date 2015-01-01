घर के लिए बड़ी खरीदारी करते वक्त आर्थिक योजनाओं पर भी ध्यान देना होगा। किसी भी काम के लिए अभी तक जमा की हुई पूंजी को जरूरत से ज्यादा इस्तेमाल ना करें क्योंकि भविष्य में फिर से यही पूंजी जमा कर पाना आपके लिए थोड़ा कठिन हो सकता है। यदि आप लोन लेने की सोच रहे हैं तो गोल्ड लोन लेने से परहेज रखें।\r\n\r\n
करियर: सरकारी काम करने की इच्छा रखने वालों को और मेहनत लेने की आवश्यकता होगी।\r\n\r\n
लव: आपकी सहायता से पार्टनर भावनात्मक रूप से सक्षम महसूस कर सकते हैं।\r\n\r\n
