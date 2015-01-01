पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे में पिता का खौफनाक कदम:तीन मासूम बच्चों को नहर में फेंकने वाला नशेड़ी पिता बोला- मुझे पछतावा, जीना नहीं, फांसी दे दो

करनाल41 मिनट पहले
पुलिस हिरासत में आरोपी पिता।
  • पत्नी पर लगाया अवैध संबंधों का आरोप तो ग्रामीण बोले- झूठ बोल रहा, पालन नहीं कर पाया

नशेड़ी पिता द्वारा नहर में फेंके गए तीन मासूम बच्चों की तलाश में गोताखोरों की एक टीम ने आवर्धन नहर में 10 किलोमीटर तक सर्च अभियान चलाया। फिलहाल मासूमों का कोई पता नहीं चला। मूनक हेड पर गांवों के लोग पहुंचे हुए थे। उधर, नशेड़ी पिता ने पत्नी पर अवैध संबंधों का आरोप लगाया है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि गलत आरोप लगा रहा है। आराेपी सुशील ने बताया कि पत्नी मेरी बात नहीं मानती थी।

सुबह झगड़ा हुआ था। शाम को एक बच्चा दूध मांग रहा था। दूसरे बच्चे जुराब लाने के लिए कह रहे थे। मेरे पास पैसे नहीं थे। मैंने पड़ाेस के व्यक्ति से बाइक मांगी और तीनाें बच्चों को छींके में बिठाकर सुबरी गांव के पुल के पास नहर में फेंक दिया। बोला- बच्चे नहर में फेंकने से पहले रो रहे थे। बच्चों को मारकर बहुत गलत काम किया है। मैं जीना नहीं चाहता, मुझे फांसी दे दो। पत्नी ने एक साल से मेरी जिंदगी नरक बनाई हुई थी। इसलिए मैंने ऐसा कदम उठाया। उधर, बच्चों की मां बेबी के बयान पर पुलिस ने नशेड़ी पिता के खिलाफ हत्या का केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

बच्चों की मां बेबी व अन्य परिजनों को मलाल है कि उन्होंने सुशील को भागकर रोकने का प्रयास तो किया, लेकिन वह कामयाब नहीं हो सके। सुशील बच्चों को बाजार से जूते जुराब पहना कर लाने की बात कहकर ले गया था। पहले भी दो बार बच्चों को नहर में फेंकने की बात कहकर ले गया था। दादा ने कहा कि हमारे पोते-पोती का क्या कसूर था, जालिम पिता ने मार दिया। कोई भी व्यक्ति अपने बच्चों के साथ ऐसा कुकृत्य नहीं करता, लेकिन सुशील ने अपने हाथों से वंशबेल खत्म कर दी।

सुशील के बड़े भाई अनिल व मामा के लड़के गांव घीड़ निवासी बसंत ने कहा कि 8 साल का भतीजा चौथी कक्षा में पढ़ता था, जबकि भतीजी जानवी तीसरी क्लास और छोटा भतीजा देव मात्र 3 साल का था। उन्होंने बताया कि सुशील सनकी है। वह किसी छोटे बड़े की शर्म नहीं मानता। बस अपना राग अलापता है।

