हादसा:डंपर चालक ने साइकिल सवार मजदूर को मारी टक्कर, मौके पर हुई मौत, परिजनों ने लगाया जाम

करनाल26 मिनट पहले
करनाल. मेरठ रोड पर मौत के बाद जाम लगाए लोगों को समझाते डीएसपी।

मेरठ रोड टी पॉइंट पर डंपर ने साइकिल सवार मजदूर जाेगानंद को टक्कर मार दी उसकी मौत हो गई। परिजनों ने गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर रोड पर जाम लगा दिया। विरोध बढ़ने पर डीएसपी राजीव कुमार ने लोगों को समझाया और डेडबॉडी को कल्पना चावला राजकीय मेडिकल काॅलेज में रखवाया गया। सेक्टर-32, 33 थाना पुलिस ने अज्ञात डंपर चालक पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

चार चमन वासी मायानंद ने बताया कि उसका भांजा जोगानंद (45) फूसगढ़ में मजदूरी करके दूसरे काम पर सेक्टर-3 में जा रहा था। मेरठ रोड से जोगानंद साइकिल से निकलने लगा तो डंपर चालक ने उसे टक्कर मार दी। इससे उनकी माैत हाे गई।

डीएसपी राजीव ने समझाया कि आरोपी को पकड़ लिया जाएगा। पुलिस आपके सहयोग के लिए है और सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसके बाद डीएसपी के आश्वासन पर भरोसा करके परिजनों ने जाम खोल दिया। पुलिस ने डेडबॉडी को मेडिकल काॅलेज के पोस्टमार्टम हाउस में रखवा दिया है।

