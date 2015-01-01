पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्ट्रीट गेम्स 2020 कार्यक्रम:व्यवस्था को बेहतर करने के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों की लगाई ड्यूटी

करनालएक घंटा पहले
आवासीय एवं शहरी मामले मंत्रालय की ओर से करनाल सहित देश के स्मार्ट सिटी के लिए स्ट्रीट फॉर पीपल चैलेंज के नाम से कार्यक्रम को लेकर डीसी एवं करनाल स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के सीईओ निशांत कुमार यादव ने मीटिंग की। इस इवेंट को लेकर क्या-क्या करना है, इसके निर्देश दिए। मीटिंग में असंध के उपमंडलाधीश साहिल गुप्ता के अतिरिक्त केएससीएल के जीएम रमेश मढान और पीएमसी प्रवीन झा भी उपस्थित रहे।

सीईओ ने बताया कि स्ट्रीट गेम्स करनाल 2020 कार्यक्रम रविवार को शहर के सेक्टर-6 की मार्केट में आयोजित किया जाएगा। प्रात: 8 बजे समय रहेगा। कार्यक्रम में मुख्य गतिविधि पेंटिंग पर आधारित रहेगी, जिसमें स्कूली विद्यार्थियों को आमंत्रित किया जाएगा, स्थानीय निवासी व राहगीरी की टीम, प्रतिभागियों की हाैसला अफजाही और कार्यक्रम को ग्रेस देने के लिए दर्शकों के रूप में मौजूद रहेंगे। सीईओ निशांत कुमार यादव ने बताया कि इस कार्यक्रम को आयोजित करने का मकसद शहर की ऐसी स्ट्रीट या खाली जगह पर पेंटिंग कर जनता का आकर्षण बढ़ाने, सौंदर्यकरण, आपसी तालमेल, शहर से दोस्ती और बच्चों में क्रिएटिविटी के भाव पैदा करना है।

क्या-क्या होगा कार्यक्रम में

सीईओ ने बताया कि सेक्टर-6 मार्केट के आगे लगी ग्रिल और दुकानों के बीच में अच्छी-खासी जगह उपलब्ध है, इसके आगे पार्किंग स्पेस है। दुकानों के आगे वाले स्पेस पर पेशेवर पेंटरों से खूबसूरत और स्थाई पेंटिंग करवाई जाएगी, जिसका अस्तित्व लंबे समय तक बना रहे। जबकि पार्किंग स्थल पर स्कूली बच्चे अपने टैलेंट को ब्रश और पेंट से जमीन पर उकेरेंगे। डिजाइन तैयार कर लिए गए हैं। बच्चों के लिए 1 गुना 1 मीटर के स्क्वेयर में आउटलाइन लगाकर दी जाएंगी, ताकि उन्हें पेंटिंग तैयार करने में आसानी रहे। यही नहीं इस काम में प्रोफेशनल लोग बच्चों की मदद के लिए भी होंगे, ताकि उनका आत्मविश्वास कायम रहे।

