सेमिनार:‘किसान अपनी उपज के प्रोडक्ट तैयार कर सीधे उपभोक्ताओं को बेचकर ज्यादा मुनाफा कमाएं’

करनालएक घंटा पहले
करनाल. हैफेड द्वारा 67वें सहकारिता दिवस सेमिनार में उपस्थित लोग।
  • हैफेड की ओर से 67वें सहकारिता उत्सव सप्ताह के उपलक्ष्य में सेमिनार

सहकारिता दिवस पर मंगलवार को हैफेड ने रेलवे रोड स्थित एक होटल में सेमिनार का आयोजन किया। इसका मुख्य विषय कोऑपरेटिव, मार्केटिंग, कंज्यूमर, प्रोसेसिंग एंड वेल्यू एडीशन रहा। इसमें मुख्य अतिथि उप कृषि निदेशक आदित्य प्रताप डबास रहे। डाॅ. डबास ने कहा कि सहकारिता के माध्यम से किसान बहुत सारी योजनाओं का लाभ उठा सकते हैं। किसान सहकारी समितियों के माध्यम से बहुत सारे कीमती औजार सब्सिडी पर लेकर कृषि का मशीनीकरण कर सकते हैं।

खुद को आर्थिक रूप से संपन्न बना सकते हैं। किसान पहले की भांति उपभोक्ता स्तर पर उत्पादों के मामले में न केवल आत्मनिर्भर बने, बल्कि बाजार में कृषि उपज से तैयार उत्पाद बाजार में उपभोक्ताओं को उपलब्ध करवाएं और अपनी आर्थिक उन्नति करें। उन्होंने किसानों को खेत में कम से कम यूरिया व रसायन का इस्तेमाल करने को कहा। उन्होंने बताया कि किसान जैविक खेती करें, जिससे समाज के स्वास्थ्य को भी बुरा नुकसान न पहुंचे।

सेमिनार में डाॅ. कार्तिक ने कोऑपरेटिव विषय को परिभाषित करते हुए सहकारिता की उपयोगिता के बारे में बताया। डाॅ. निरंजन यादव ने कन्ज्यूमर, प्रोसेसिंग एंड वेल्यू एडीशन पर कहा कि किसानों को जरूरत है कि वो खेतों से कच्चे माल की बजाए तैयार उत्पाद को सीधे उपभोक्ता के उपयोग के लिए हो, इस स्तर की खेती के लिए प्रेरित किया। जिला प्रबंधक हैफेड डाॅ. सुरेश कुमार वैद ने कहा कि ग्रामीण स्तर पर किसानी छोटे स्तर की हो चुकी है फिर से किसानों को मिलकर सहकारी समितियों के माध्यम से अपने खेतों में ऐसी फसल का उत्पादन करने की जरूरत है, जिसमें खाद्य पदार्थ खेत से प्लेट में सीधे भेजी जा सके।

