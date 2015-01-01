पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रेसवार्ता:हरियाणा के किसान मांगेंगे पंजाब से पानी का हक: वेदपाल

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भाजपा के प्रदेश महासचिव वेदपाल एडवोकेट ने कहा कि किसानों के आंदोलन के बीच केंद्र और पंजाब सरकार हरियाणा के एसवाईएल के पानी के हक को न भूलें। उन्होंने कहा कि तीन कानून किसानों के तो हित में हैं। लेकिन एसवाईएल के पानी के रूप में हरियाणा को उसका हक मिलना चाहिए। एसवाईएल के पानी को मांगने के लिए 19 दिसंबर को प्रदेश के सभी मुख्यालयों पर किसान धरना देंगे।

इसके अलावा 20 दिसंबर को महेंद्रगढ़ में रैली आयोजित की जाएगी। इस रैली को प्रदेशाध्यक्ष तथा मुख्यमंत्री संबोधित करेंगे। इन कार्यक्रमों के माध्यम से पंजाब सरकार से एसवाईएल का पानी मांगेंगे। वह बुधवार काे एक होटल में पत्रकारों से बात कर रहे थे।

उन्होंने कहा कि आज हरियाणा प्रदेश पंजाब की सरकार को यह याद दिलाता है कि दक्षिण हरियाणा की जमीन को सींचने के लिए एसवाईएल का पानी के रूप में उसका हक दे। उन्होंने बताया कि हाल ही में सरकार द्वारा बनाए तीन कानून किसानों के हित में हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि जब सरकार हर संदेह को दूर करने के लिए लिखित में आश्वासन देने और संशोधन करने को तैयार है तो फिर किसान क्यों हठधर्मी कर रहे हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक किसान आंदोलन कर रहे थे, तब तक तो ठीक था। लेकिन जब इस आंदाेलन में पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री और बाद में टुकड़े टुकड़े गैंग आ गई तब आंदोलन की दिशा बदल गई। उन्होंने कहा कि जगमोहन कभी समाप्त नहीं होगा। मंडी ज्यों की त्यों रहेंगी। इसके अलावा किसानों के हर संशय को दूर किया गया, उसके बाद किसान क्यों हठधर्मी क्यों कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि कानून तो बनते रहते हैं और उनमें संशोधन भी होते रहेंगे। इन कानूनों में भी संशोधन होते रहेंगे। फिर किसान इन कानूनों से क्यों चिंतित हैं। इस अवसर पर जिलाध्यक्ष योगिंदर राणा, पूर्व अध्यक्ष जगामोहन आनंद, किसान संघ के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष राजेंद्र शर्मा, नरेंद्र गोरसी माैजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें