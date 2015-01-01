पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन हुआ तेज:किसानों ने बसताड़ा, प्योंत टोल करवाया बंद, फास्टैग से रुपए कटने लगे तो हंगामा कर बंद कराए स्कैनर

करनाल40 मिनट पहले
किसान आंदोलन और तेज होता जा रहा है। अमृतसर से शनिवार को हजारों किसान आंदोलन को समर्थन देने के दिल्ली रवाना हुए। इस दौरान बसताड़ा टोल पर दो घंटे जाम लगा रहा। करनाल में बसताड़ा और प्यौंत में लगे टोल प्लाजा सारा दिन फ्री रहे। सुबह फास्टैग कट रहा था, किसानों के हंगामे के बाद फास्टैग के स्कैनर बंद करवा दिए। असंध एरिया में रिलायंस के पंप पर किसानों ने तेल नहीं बेचने दिया। करनाल में रिलायंस के शोरूम पर पुलिस का पहरा बढ़ा दिया है। वहीं, टोल पर एयरटेल कंपनी ने अपने स्टाल लगाए हुए हैं, वहां पर किसानों ने जीयो से एयरटेल में सिम पोर्ट करवाए।

शनिवार को बसताड़ा टोल पर पहुंचे कई किसानों ने टोल बूथों पर कब्जा जमा लिया और वाहनों की क्रासिंग फ्री करवा दी। किसान टोल से मिलने वाले राजस्व को बंद करने में कामयाब रहे। इस दाैरान वाे सीधे रूप सरकार को आर्थिक झटका देने में सफल रहे। बसताड़ा टोल से रोजाना करीब 40 हजार वाहन क्रॉस हाेते हैं, जिनसे करीब 60 लाख रुपए की टोल कलेक्शन होती है। इस टोल से क्राॅस होने वाले लगभग 75 फीसदी वाहनों पर फास्टैग लगे होते हैं, जबकि 25 प्रतिशत वाहन चालक कैश में टोल भुगतान करते हैं।

अमृतसर से किसानों का जत्था बसताड़ा टोल पर पहुंचा। वाहनाें की संख्या ज्यादा होने के कारण वहां पर करीब दो घंटे जाम जैसी स्थिति बनी रही। हजारों किसान दिल्ली में चल रहे किसानों के आंदोलन को समर्थन देने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। किसान पूरे प्रबंध के साथ दिल्ली जा रहे हैं। एक ट्रैक्टर के पीछे दो- दो ट्रालियां जोड़ी हुई हैं, एक में राशन और एक ट्राॅली में किसान बैठकर जा रहे हैं। कार, ट्रक, जीप और कंबाइनों से भी किसान दिल्ली पहुंच रहे हैं।

विरोध के बाद बंद करवाए कैमरे

टोल फ्री होने के बावजूद भी फास्टैग लगे वाहनों का टोल कटता रहा। टोल प्लाजा पर लगे स्कैनर व कैमरे एक्टिव होने से फास्टैग युक्त वाहनों से टोल वसूली जारी रही। इसके बाद किसानों को इस बात की जानकारी हुई तो उन्होंने टोल कंपनी के कार्यालय का घेराव कर लिया। किसानों के विरोध के बाद टोल अधिकारियों ने स्कैनर ओर कैमरे बंद कर दिए।

