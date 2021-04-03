पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों का ऐलान:नेशनल हाईवे सहित 11 सड़कों पर कल तीन घंटे तक जाम लगाएंगे किसान, प्रशासन अलर्ट

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रशासन ने जिलेभर से पुलिस की अलग-अलग टुकड़ियां की गठित, रूट्स डायवर्ट भी किए जाएंगे

तीन कृषि कानून के खिलाफ विरोध जताने के लिए छह फरवरी को हाईवे और जीटी रोड पर जुड़ने वाली 11 सड़कों पर जाम लगाने का किसानों ने ऐलान कर दिया है। इसके बाद प्रशासन मीटिंगों में व्यस्त हो गया है। जाम के दौरान पब्लिक का परेशान होना तय है। क्योंकि पुलिस की तरफ से रूट्स डायवर्ट भी किए जाएंगे।

जिले में सभी स्थानों पर जाम की स्थिति रहेगी।

किसानों की तरफ से कहा गया कि वह छह फरवरी को दोपहर 12 बजे से तीन बजे तक शांतिपूर्वक जाम लगाएंगे। यदि इसमें किसी शरारती तत्व ने नुकसान पहुंचाने की कोशिश की तो पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया जाएगा। प्रशासन से भी अपील है कि वह भी शरारती तत्व पर नजर रखें। किसानों की तरफ से किसी प्रकार की हुड़दंगबाजी नहीं की जाएगी।

वहीं, प्रशासन ने जिलेभर से पुलिस की अलग-अलग टुकड़ियां गठित की हैं। जाम लगाने के पॉइंट चिन्हित करने के बाद प्रशासन की तरफ से वाहनों को रूट्स डायवर्ट का प्लान बनाया जा रहा है। प्रशासन इस पर रूट्स मैप बनाने में लगा है। पुलिस का कहना है कि पब्लिक को किसी प्रकार की परेशानी नहीं आने दी जाएगी। सभी मार्ग चलते रहेंगे। जिस मार्ग को किसान बंद करेंगे, वहां से डायवर्ट करके तुरंत रूट्स सुचारू करवा दिया जाएगा। किसानों की तरफ से दोपहर 12 बजे से 3 बजे तक जाम लगाने की चेतावनी दी है। जीटी रोड पर बसताड़ा में किसानों का धरना जारी है। जाम को लेकर गांव-गांव में किसानाें ने अभियान चलाया हुआ है।

प्रशासन की अपील : 6 फरवरी को जरूरी काम हाे तो ही घर से बाहर निकलें लोग

एंबुलेंस, आर्मी, शादी की गाड़ियां, मरीजों के वाहन को नहीं रोकेंगे

किसानों की तरफ से मीटिंग करके निर्णय लिया है कि जाम के दौरान एंबुलेंस, मिल्ट्री, दूल्हे या बारातियों की गाड़ी, बीमार मरीजों को आने जाने दिया जाएगा। इनको जाम के दौरान किसी प्रकार की परेशानी नहीं होगी। इसके अलावा अफसरों की गाड़ी, नेताओं की गाड़ी समेत अन्य व्हीकलों को आने जाने नहीं दिया जाएगा।

इन मार्गों पर रहेगा जाम : किसान नेता जगदीप सिंह ने बताया कि जीटी रोड पर बसताड़ा टोल, घरौंडा से असंध मार्ग पर बल्ला गांव, असंध से करनाल मार्ग प्योंत टोल टैक्स, निसिंग में गुरुद्वारा के बाहर, इंद्री में भादसो चौक पर, इंद्री के रंबा चौकी के पास, इंद्री गढीबीरबल के ब्याना मंडी, असंध में नई अनाजमंडी के बाहर, करनाल से मेरठ रोड नगला चौक के पास, काछवा में ढांड रोड, निगदू में मेन चौक पर जाम रहेगा।

किसानों से अपील है कि वह शांतिप्रिय ही विरोध जताएं। पब्लिक से अपील है कि जाम के टाइम को ध्यान में रखते हुए इमरजेंसी में ही निकलें। पुलिस अलर्ट है। गंगाराम पुनिया, एसपी करनाल।

