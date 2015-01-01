पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नोटिफिकेशन जारी:1 जनवरी से फास्टैग अनिवार्य, जिन गाड़ियों पर नहीं होगा उनके परमिट व फिटनेस संबंधित फाइलें रुकेंगी

करनालएक घंटा पहले
केंद्र सरकार ने सभी चार पहिया वाहनों के लिए 1 जनवरी 2021 से फास्टैग को अनिवार्य कर दिया है। भारत सरकार के सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्रालय ने एक नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। जिसमें एक जनवरी से सभी चार पहिया वाहनों के लिए फास्टैग को अनिवार्य कर दिया। यह पुराने वाहनों के साथ एम और एन कैटेगिरी के मोटर वाहनों पर भी लागू होगा, जिनकी बिक्री 1 दिसंबर 2017 से पहले हुई है।

इसका फायदा है कि वाहनों में फास्टैग लगाने से आप बिना इंतजार किए आसानी से टोल क्रॉस कर पाएंगे। इससे लंबी लाइनों में लगने के कारण बेवजह खर्च होने वाले तेल की बचत होगी। अब फास्टैग लगाने को एक महीने से ज्यादा का टाइम बचा है। जिन व्हीकलों के लिए फास्टैग अनिवार्य किया है। यदि वह नहीं लगवाएंगे तो उनकी आगामी कागजी प्रक्रिया रूक जाएगी। उनके परमिट, पासिंग समेत अन्य डॉक्यूमेंट्स प्रक्रिया में फास्टैग की डिटेल्स को चेक किया जाएगा। इसलिए वाहन संचालक इसको गंभीरता से लेते हुए काम करें। जिले में बसताड़ा और प्योंग गांव में टोल प्लाजा लगे हुए हैं। इन पर रोजाना के 50 हजार से ज्यादा वाहन गुजरते हैं।

फिटनेस सर्टिफिकेट रिन्युअल भी फास्टैग देखकर होगा

केंद्रीय मोटर व्हीकल नियम, 1989 के मुताबिक फास्टैग को एक दिसंबर 2017 के बाद खरीदे गए चार पहिया वाहनों के सभी नए रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए अनिवार्य बना दिया गया था। वाहन निर्माता या डीलर द्वारा फास्टैग की सप्लाई की जा रही है। इसके साथ यह भी अनिवार्य किया गया है कि फिटनेस सर्टिफिकेट का रिन्युअल केवल ट्रांसपोर्ट वाहनों पर फास्टैग लगाने के बाद ही किया जाएगा। नेशनल परमिट वाहनों के लिए फास्टैग लगाने को एक अक्टूबर 2019 से अनिवार्य किया गया था। नए थर्ड पार्टी इंश्योरेंस के सर्टिफिकेट में संशोधन के जरिए होगा, जहां फास्टैग की आईडी की डिटेल्स को देखा जाएगा। यह फैसला 1 अप्रैल 2021 से लागू होगा।

फास्टैग कैसे खरीदें

राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग टोल प्लाजा और 22 विभिन्न बैंक से फास्टैग स्टीकर खरीदे जा सकते हैं। यह पेटीएम, अमेजन और फ्लिपकार्ड जैसे ई कॉमर्स प्लेटफार्म पर भी उपलब्ध है। इसके अलावा फाइन पेमेंट बैंक और पेटीएम पेमेंट बैंक भी फास्टैग जारी करते हैं। यदि फास्टैग एनएचएआई प्रीपेड वॉलेट से जुड़ा है तो इसे चेक के माध्यम से या यूपीआई, डेबिट कार्ड, क्रेडिट कार्ड, एनईएफटी, नेट बैंकिंग आदि के माध्यम से रिचार्ज किया जा सकता है। अगर बैंक खाते को फास्टैग से लिंक होता है तो पैसे सीधे खाते से काट लिया जाता है। अगर पेटीएम वॉलेट फास्टैग से लिंक होता है तो पैसे सीधे वॉलेट से काट लिए जाते हैं।

परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्रालय की तरफ से नोटिफिकेशन जारी हुआ है। इसमें फास्टैग को अनिवार्य कर दिया है। इससे चालकों का टाइम और तेल दोनों बचता है। कैश की लाइन में इंतजार करते हैं। टोल पर लोगों की सुविधाओं के लिए सभी व्यवस्थाएं हैं। मनोज कुमार, मैनेजर, टोल प्लाजा प्योंत, करनाल।

