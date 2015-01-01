पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ पर्व का समापन:पति और संतान की दीर्घायु की कामना के साथ सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर खोला व्रत

करनाल44 मिनट पहले
पति और पुत्र की सलामती तथा दीर्घायु की कामना के साथ महिलाओं ने शनिवार सुबह उदय होते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर अपने व्रत का पारायण किया। पश्चिमी यमुना नहर पर श्रद्धा का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा। बड़ी संख्या में महिला-पुरुष पूजन सामग्री लेकर यहां एकत्र हो गए। महिलाओं ने नदी के अंदर घुटनों तक पानी में खड़े होकर उदयाचल सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर भगवान सूर्यदेव की अराधना की।

महिलाओं ने नदी में कई गन्नों को एक में जोड़कर छत्र बनाया और दीपदान किया। सूर्य देव को मौसमी फलों, फूलों, नारियल और पकवानों का भोग लगाया। महिलाओं के साथ पुरुषों ने भी सूर्य देव को अर्घ्य दिया। कई परिवारों ने पूरी रात ही यहां बिताई और भजन कीर्तन करने के बाद सुबह सूर्य देव की आराधना की और व्रत का पारायण करने के बाद अपने घरों को वापस गए।

पूजा समापन के बाद उपवासी महिलाओं ने अपने रिश्तेदारों और मिलने जुलने वाले लोगों काे प्रसाद का वितरण किया। छठ पर्व पर श्रद्धालुओं को शुभकामनाएं देने और पूजा में हिस्सा लेने के लिए शहर के तमाम लोग भी यहां मौजूद रहे। पश्चिमी यमुना नहर किनारे मेले जैसा माहौल दिखाई दिया। छठ पर्व सेवा समिति मंडल के प्रधान सुरेश कुमार यादव ने कार्यक्रम के सफल आयोजन पर लोगों को बधाई दी। मंडल की ओर से सूर्य मंदिर और पश्चिमी यमुना नहर के चारों ओर श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खास व्यवस्था की। समारोह मेें मुख्य रूप से सीएम के करनाल विधानसभा प्रतिनिधि संजय बठला, सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर राजेश अग्गी, रामनाथ वर्मा, भगवानदास अग्गी, रोहताश लाठर, रमेश सैनी, डाॅ. मनोज मित्तल, विश्वनाथ मेहतो व सूरज मेहतो विशेष रूप से पहुंचे।

श्रद्धालुओं ने की छठी मईया की आराधना

शहर के हसनपुर रोड पर हर वर्ष की भांति इस वर्ष भी महाछठ पर्व महोत्सव मनाया गया। कार्यक्रम में नगरपालिका के पूर्व चेयरमैन सुभाष गुप्ता ने मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में शिरकत की। उन्होंने छठ पर्व पर सभी के लिए सुख-समृद्धि की कामना करते हुए कहा कि छठ पर्व पर छठ मईया की पूजा अर्चना व सूर्य अर्घ्य करने का विशेष महत्व है। शनिवार को हसनपुर रोड पर महाछठ पूजा समिति की ओर से आयोजित छठ पर्व पर छठ मईया व सूर्यदेव मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना की और सूर्य अर्घ्य किया। छठ पर्व पर महिला व पुरुषों में उत्साह दिखाई दिया। कई श्रद्धालु लेट-लेट कर छठ मईया मंदिर में पहुंचे और मनोकामनाएं मांगी।कार्यक्रम के अंत में मुख्य अतिथि सुभाष गुप्ता व थाना प्रभारी कंवर सिंह को स्मृति चिह्न देकर सम्मानित किया गया। इस मौके पर मंडी प्रधान रामलाल गोयल, प्रवीण गर्ग, सुरेंद्र सिंगला, रमेश प्रसाद, विद्यानंद, किशन महतो, ब्रह्मदेव दास व अन्य मौजूद रहे।

