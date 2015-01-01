पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Karnal
  • Fire Brigade Will Be Stationed At ITI Chowk, Ramnagar Outpost, Old Vegetable Market To Deal With The Fire On Diwali

तैयारी पूरी:दिवाली पर अग्निकांड से निपटने के लिए आईटीआई चौक, रामनगर चौकी, पुरानी सब्जी मंडी पर तैनात रहेगी दमकल की गाड़ियां

करनाल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
करनाल. दमकल केंद्र कार्यालय पर तैनात फायर ब्रिगेड व मोटर साइकिल।
  • दिवाली तक दमकल के 179 कर्मचारी की छुटि्टयां रद्द, आठ-आठ घंटे की शिफ्ट में करेंगे काम

दिवाली का त्योहार 12 नवंबर के धनतेरस से शुरू होने जा रहा है ऐसे में शहर में व बाजार की तंग गलियों में आगजनी की घटनाओं से निपटने के लिए दमकल विभाग की ओर से पूरी तैयारियां कर ली गई हैं। दिवाली के दिन शहर में आगजनी से तुरंत निपटने के लिए विभाग की ओर से शहर के तीन पाॅइंट आईटीआई चौक, रामनगर चौकी, पुरानी सब्जी मंडी पर फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी खड़ी की जाएगी। ताकि विभाग द्वारा जान, माल की सुरक्षा तुरंत की जा सके।

वहीं जुंडला गेट व सेक्टर -4 करनाल के मुख्य दमकल केंद्र पर फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां तैयार रहेंगी। कंट्रोल रुम से सूचना मिलते ही गाड़ियों को तुरंत भेजा जाएगा। सरकार की ओर से दिवाली तक जिले में दमकल विभाग के 179 कर्मचारियों की छुटि्टयां रद्द कर दी गई हैं।

कर्मचारियों को आठ- आठ घंटे शिफ्ट में ड्यूटी देंगे। आपातकालीन समय में 12 से 24 घंटे में कर्मचारी ड्यूटी पर तैनात रहेंगे। यदि जिले में कई आगजनी की घटना हो जाती हैं तो लाेग तुरंत दमकल विभाग को सूचित करें। जिससे तुरंत विभाग के कर्मचारी फायर ब्रिगेड से जान माल की सुरक्षा कर सकें।

दिवाली को लेकर आगजनी की घटना से निपटने के लिए पूरी तैयारियां कर ली गई हैं। दिवाली के दिन शहर में तीन पाॅइंट पर फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां तैनात की जाएंगी जिससे पूरे शहर को कवर किया जाएगा। जिले में जान, माल की सुरक्षा रखने के लिए विभाग के कर्मचारी ड्यूटियों पर तैनात रहेंगे।

नरेंद्र सिंह यादव, दमकल केंद्र अधिकारी, करनाल।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें