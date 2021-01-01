पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:कोहरे ने धीमी की वाहनों की रफ्तार, दोपहर को धूप ने ठंड से दिलाई राहत, 31 तक धुंध पड़ने की संभावना

करनाल13 घंटे पहले
करनाल. मुनक रोड पर धुंध का दृश्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
करनाल. मुनक रोड पर धुंध का दृश्य।
  • न्यूनतम तापमान पहुंचा 3.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस

जनवरी के अंतिम दिनों में छाई धुंध लोगों को खूब सता रही है। शुक्रवार को भी वातावरण पूरी तरह से घने कोहरे से भरा रहा। दृश्य क्षमता 30 मीटर से भी कम रही। सुबह के समय धुंध के कारण वाहनों का आवागमन बुरी तरह से प्रभावित रहा। मौसम विभाग के यंत्रों से मिल रहे संकेतों के अनुसार आने वाली 31 जनवरी तक धुंध पड़ने की संभावना है।

शुक्रवार को अधिकतम और न्यूनतम दोनों तापमान में हल्की बढ़ोतरी दर्ज हुई। अधिकतम तापमान 17.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 3.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ। दोपहर 12 बजे के बाद धूप निकलने से लाेगों को ठंड से कुछ राहत मिली।

केंद्रीय मृदा लवणता अनुसंधान संस्थान के मौसम विभाग के अनुसार पिछले साल 29 जनवरी को अधिकतम तापमान 16.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 7.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ था। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार अभी कड़क ठंड बकाया है। फरवरी के दो सप्ताह बीतने पर ठंड का खात्मा होना शुरू होगा।

ऐप खोलें
