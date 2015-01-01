पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:अमेरिका भेजने के नाम पर 20 लाख रुपए की धोखाधड़ी, दो पर मामला दर्ज

करनाल4 घंटे पहले
  • कैथल और कुरुक्षेत्र के रहने वाले हैं आरोपी, पुलिस कर रही जांच

बेटे के वैध रूप से अमेरिका भेजने के नाम पर दो आरोपियों ने 20 लाख रुपए ले लिए। इसके बाद न तो विदेश भेजा न ही पैसा वापस कर रहे हैं। पंजाब के पटियाला जिला के गांव शशी ब्राह्मणा हरिपुर वासी कुलविंद्र सिंह ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वे अपने बेटे विक्रमजीत को विदेश भेजना चाहते थे।

उन्होंने एक समाचार पत्र में विज्ञापन देखा, जिसमें युवाओं को विदेश भेजे जाने के बारे में जानकारी दी गई थी। इसमें दिए गए मोबाइल नंबरों पर संपर्क करने पर उनकी मुलाकात उनकी मुलाकात कैथल जिला के अमरीक व कुरुक्षेत्र के विक्रम से हुई।

दोनों वैध रूप से बेटे को अमेरिका भेजने उनसे 25 लाख रुपए की मांग की। सौदा तय होने पर आरोपियों से करनाल में मुलाकात की और उन्हें 20 लाख रुपए दे दिए। उन्होंने बताया कि यह राशि जमीन व पशु आदि बेचकर जुटाई थी तो वहीं कुछ राशि उधार ली। आरोपियों ने राशि लेने के बाद उसके बेटे विक्रमजीत को अवैध रुप से मैक्सिको भेज दिया, जहां वह जाते ही वहां की पुलिस द्वारा पकड़ लिया गया और फिर उसे कुछ दिन बाद ही वापस भारत भेज दिया गया।

इसके बाद वे आरोपियों के पास पहुंचे और कहा कि उन्होंने विक्रमजीत को वैध रुप से भेजने का भरोसा दिया था, लेकिन अवैध रुप से भेजे जाने के चलते उसे वापस भेज दिया गया। आरोपियों से दी गई राशि वापस देने की मांग की। पहले वे टालमटोल करते रहे और बाद में दी गई राशि वापस लौटाने से इंकार कर दिया। अब उन्हें जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी जाने लगी है।

