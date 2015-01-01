पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:28 नवंबर से दिसंबर तक नागरिक अस्पताल में होंगे नसबंदी ऑपरेशन

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. योगेश शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में परिवार कल्याण बंदीकरण की उपलब्धियों की समीक्षा को लेकर बैठक की गई, जिसमें उप सिविल सर्जन, परिवार कल्याण डाॅ. नरेश करड़वाल भी उपस्थित हुए। सिविल सर्जन ने बताया कि 21 नवंबर से 4 दिसंबर तक पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़ा मनाया जाएगा। पखवाड़े का थीम परिवार नियोजन में पुरुषों की सांझेदारी जीवन में लाए भांति और खुशहाली रखा गया है। पखवाड़े को दो चरणों में बांटा गया है।

पहले चरण में इच्छुक जोड़ों की पहचान कर एएनएम और आशा वर्कर द्वारा पंजीकरण किया जाएगा, जबकि द्वितीय चरण सेवा वितरण चरण के रूप में मनाया जाएगा, जिसमें प्रत्येक संस्था में उनके पहले से ही निर्धारित दिवस पर लगने वाले कैंप में ऑपरेशन किए जाएंगे। जिला नागरिक अस्पताल में 28 नवंबर से 4 दिसंबर तक नसंबदी कैंप लगाया जाएगा। नसबंदी करवाने वाले व्यक्ति को 2 हजार रुपए, प्रेरक को 300 रुपए और महिला नसबंदी पर 1400 रुपए तथा प्रेरक को 200 रुपए प्रोत्साहन राशि दी जाएगी।

प्रसव के बाद नसबंदी पर 2200 रुपए व प्रेरक को 300 रुपए राशि दी जाती है। बैठक में वर्ष 2019-20 और वर्ष 2020-21 अक्टूबर तक की परिवार कल्याण बंदीकरण उपलब्धियों तथा जिला में लिंगानुपात बारे भी चर्चा की गई। बैठक में आए सभी वरिष्ठ चिकित्सा अधिकारियों एवं चिकित्सा अधिकारी प्रभारियों (अर्बन पीएचसी) को निर्देश दिए गए कि इस पखवाड़े के दौरान अधिक से अधिक नसबंदी केस करवाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड-19 महामारी के दौरान सामाजिक गतिविधियों के मानदंडों का भी कड़ाई से पालन करना सुनिश्चित करें।

