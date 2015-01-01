पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

करनाल:हरियाणा विज्ञान मंच करनाल में कर रहा है सहकारी गृह वाटिका के मॉडल पर कार्य

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हरियाणा विज्ञान मंच जिला करनाल में सहकारी गृह वाटिका के मॉडल पर कार्य कर रहा है। हरियाणा विज्ञान मंच की ओर से गांव दहा में सहकारी गृह वाटिका के ऊपर अनुभव आदान-प्रदान के लिए बैठक आयोजित की गई। हरियाणा विज्ञान मंच ने जिला करनाल के 13 गांव में 20 मॉडल लगाए हैं। वरिष्ठ साक्षरता कर्मी व हरियाणा ज्ञान विज्ञान समिति करनाल की जिला स्तर की नेता रीटा शर्मा ने अपने गांव दहा में सहकारी गृह वाटिका की एक अनूठी मिसाल कायम की है।

उन्होंने गांव में भूमिहीन मजदूर परिवारों से महिलाओं को सहकारी गृह वाटिका से जोड़ा है, क्योंकि उनके बच्चे गरीबी की वजह से कुपोषित रहते हैं। उनके शारीरिक वह मानसिक विकास के लिए उन्हें पौष्टिक आहार मिलना बहुत आवश्यक है, कोविड-19 का कुपोषित बीमार व्यक्तियों पर ज्यादा कुप्रभाव पड़ता है। उसके मद्देनजर गांव दहा के 20 गरीब परिवारों को गृह वाटिका से जोड़ा गया है।

वे अपने परिवार के लिए सब्जी गृह वाटिका से लेकर जाती हैं। ममता, कुसुम, लच्छू, शिमला अपने परिवार के लिए सब्जी मेथी पालक धनिया यहीं से लेकर जाती हैं। उनका कहना है कि हमारे घर में अब बच्चों को खाने के लिए पहले से ज्यादा बाहर खाने को सब्जी मिलती है। हरियाणा विज्ञान मंच के राज्य कमेटी सदस्य डॉ. राजेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि कुपोषण को दूर करने के लिए पौष्टिक आहार बहुत आवश्यक है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें