स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट:हॉकी का मैदान, कम्युनिटी सेंटर, ट्रैक और रेन वाटर हार्वेस्टर बनाए जाएंगे

करनाल43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के वार्ड 14 की शिवाजी कॉलोनी में गप्पू वाला बाग के नाम से मौजूद करीब 6 एकड़ जमीन में कई प्रोजेक्ट तैयार होंगे। स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत हॉकी ग्राउंड, कम्युनिटी सेंटर, ओपन एयर जिम, सजावटी घास व बड़ी संख्या में पौधे लगाने के साथ-साथ बैठने के लिए बेंच और रेन वाटर हार्वेस्टर बनाए जाएंगे। खास बात यह है कि जल्द ही इसकी ड्राइंग और आरएफपी तैयार की जाएगी, चालू वर्ष में ही इस प्रोजेक्ट में शामिल सभी कार्य मुकम्मल कर लिए जाएं। डीसी एवं केएससीएल के सीईओ निशांत कुमार यादव ने शुक्रवार को स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के जीएम और पीएमसी सहित एक्सपर्ट की टीम को साथ लेकर खाली जगह का निरीक्षण किया और इसकी ड्राइंग तैयार करने के निर्देश दिए।

गप्पू वाला बाग के नाम से यह जगह नगर निगम की मलकीयत है। काफी समय से यहां के निवासियों की मांग थी कि इस पर खेलने का मैदान या पार्क बना दिया जाए। लोगों की मांग को ध्यान में रखकर इसका कॉन्सेप्ट लेकर इसे स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट में शामिल कर लिया और अब इस पर जल्द काम शुरू होने की प्रक्रिया होने जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि विशाल भूखंड को समतल कर उस पर जरूरत अनुसार अर्थ फिलिंग की जाएगी। दक्षिण से उत्तर दिशा में 400 मीटर की जगह पर हॉकी ग्राउंड और उसके चारों और ट्रैक बनाया जाएगा।

पूर्व दिशा में कम्युनिटी सेंटर निर्मित होगा और नॉर्थ व साउथ में अलग-अलग ओपन एयर जिम बनाए जाएंगे। मैदान के चारों और प्लांटेशन के लिए 5 फुट जगह छोड़कर पेवर ब्लॉक से वॉकिंग ट्रैक बनाया जाएगा। हॉकी ग्राउंड को तैयार कर लेने के बाद उसे खेल विभाग के हैंडओवर करेंगे, ताकि उसकी देखरेख बनी रहे।

डायमेंशन से लेकर ड्राइंग पर की गई चर्चा
डीसी ने स्मार्ट सिटी टीम के एक्सपर्ट को ड्राइंग में क्या-क्या लेना है, उस पर चर्चा कर अच्छे से समझाया। उन्होंने कहा कि हॉकी का मैदान तैयार करते समय खेल विभाग के हॉकी कोच बुलाकर उसकी सलाह लेना अच्छा रहेगा। प्लांट्स और घास के लिए जिस एजेंसी को ठेका देंगे, उसमें एक से तीन साल की मेंटेनेंस का प्रावधान भी रखेंगे। खेल विभाग के दो गार्ड लिए जाएंगे, ताकि मैदान को शरारती तत्व नुकसान न पहुंचाएं।

