संक्रमण का खतरा:कोरोना के मरीजाें से फिर फुल हुआ मेडिकल कॉलेज का आईसीयू वार्ड, 61 नए केस आए

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोराेना फिर से पांव पसारने लगा है। जिले में रविवार को 61 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। त्योहारी सीजन के बाद लगातार केस बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। क्योंकि लोगों ने कोरोना से बचाव की गाइडलाइन को नजरअंदाज किया है, जिसका असर अब सामने आने लगा है। कोरोना से गंभीर मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने से कल्पना चावला राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेज का आईसीयू वार्ड फिर से फुल हो गया है। हाल ही में 30 मरीज मेडिकल कॉलेज के आईसीयू वार्ड में एडमिट हुए हैं।

डॉक्टरों के पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार जिस तरह से कोरोना के केस बढ़ रहे हैं, अगर यह हालात रहे तो आने वाले दिसंबर व जनवरी माह में जुलाई और अगस्त जैसा हाल हो जाएगा। अगर लोग नहीं संभले तो संभावना तो इससे भी बुरे हालात की है, क्योंकि अब लोग बुखार को लेकर गंभीर नहीं है। बुखार होता रहता है तो परवाह नहीं करते, लेकिन जब सांसें उखड़ने लगती हैं तो फिर अस्पताल में पहुंचते हैं, जिनको हालत खराब होने के मद्देनजर सीधे आईसीयू में रखना पड़ता है। इस कारण से मेडिकल कॉलेज का आईसीयू वार्ड फुल हो गया है। इस वार्ड में अन्य बीमारियों से पीड़ित उन मरीजों को भी रखना पड़ रहा है, जिनको सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही है। 60 बेड की कैपेसिटी का यह वार्ड अभी से फुल हो गया है।

मेडिकल कॉलेज में कोरोना के नोडल ऑफिसर डॉ. अभिनव डागर कहते हैं कि लोग लापरवाह और बेफिक्र हो गए हैं। त्योहारों के दिनों में लोगों ने कोरोना से बचाव पर गंभीरता से ध्यान नहीं दिया। अब बुखार को लोग हल्के में ले रहे हैं। पहले घर पर ही इलाज करते-कराते रहते हैं। लक्ष्ण होने पर टेस्ट के लिए नहीं आ रहे, लेकिन जब सांस लेने में दिक्कत आने लगती है तो ही मेडिकल काॅलेज में पहुंचते हैं, उस स्थिति में उन्हें आईसीयू में दाखिल करना पड़ता है। जिस तरह से कोरोना की दूसरी लहर चली है, यह पहले से अधिक खतरनाक साबित हो सकती है। यही हाल रहे तो दिसंबर व जनवरी में जुलाई व अगस्त से भी ज्यादा हालात खराब हाे जाएंगे।

जिले में दूसरी लहर का दिखने लगा असर

कोरोना की आई दूसरी लहर का जिले में असर दिखने लगा है। दिन-प्रतिदिन कोराेना के पॉजिटिव केसों की संख्या बढ़कर सामने आ रही है। रविवार को 61 नए केस आने से इसका सीधा संकेत है कि अब कोरोना फिर से पांव पसारने लगा है। हालांकि 37 कोरोना पॉजिटिव ठीक होकर अपने घर लौटे भी है। लेकिन केसों की बढ़ती संख्या चिंता का विषय बन रहा है।

