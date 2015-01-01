पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:कोविड-19 के विरुद्ध प्रतिरक्षण का कार्य जल्द शुरू होगा: सीएमओ

करनाल
कोविड-19 प्रतिरक्षण को लेकर जिला के सभी चिकित्सा संस्थानों के वरिष्ठ चिकित्सा अधिकारी व प्रभारियों की मीटिंग लेते हुए ।

सिविल सर्जन कार्यालय में कोविड-19 प्रतिरक्षण को लेकर जिले के सभी चिकित्सा संस्थानों के वरिष्ठ चिकित्सा अधिकारी व प्रभारियों की मीटिंग व ट्रेनिंग की गई। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. योगेश शर्मा ने बताया कि इस महामारी की गंभीरता को देखते हुए भारत सरकार द्वारा कोविड-19 के विरुद्ध प्रतिरक्षण का कार्य जल्द शुरू किया जाएगा।

इस कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत प्रथम चरण में स्वास्थ्यकर्मी चाहे वह सरकारी संस्था में हो या निजी क्षेत्र में हो उसको प्रतिरक्षित किया जाएगा। इनके अलावा सरकार द्वारा फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स जैसे कि हमारी सैन्य सेवाओं में कार्यरत जवान, पुलिस, होमगार्ड, सफाई कर्मचारी व अन्य को भी प्रतिरक्षित किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही 50 वर्ष से अधिक आयु वाले व्यक्तियों चरणबद्ध तरीके से प्रतिरक्षित किया जाएगा।

मीटिंग में ट्रेनिंग में कोरोना वैक्सीन से होने वाले संभावित साइड इफेक्ट्स को लेकर तैयारी के बारे में भी चर्चा की गई और सभी को इस बारे में पूरी तैयारी करने के बारे में जागरूक किया गया। इस प्रतिरक्षण कार्यक्रम के दौरान लाभार्थी को प्रतिरक्षण से पहले एसएमएस के माध्यम से बताया जाएगा और प्रतिरक्षण होने के बाद भी एक एसएमएस आएगा। जिले में अब तक लगभग 11000 लाभार्थियों को चिन्हित करके ऑनलाइन पोर्टल पर पंजीकृत किया जा चुका है।

