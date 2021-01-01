पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्त निर्देश:इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न की अंतिम तारीख खत्म, अब 5 लाख इनकम तक 1 हजार जुर्माना

करनाल15 घंटे पहले
  • 31 मार्च तक रिटर्न भरने वालों के लिए 2 स्लैब में लगाया जुर्माना

इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न की अंतिम तारीख निकल गई है। अब 31 मार्च तक रिटर्न भरने वालों के लिए दो स्लैब में जुर्माना लगाया गया है। पांच लाख रुपए तक इनकम रिटर्न पर एक हजार रुपए, जबकि पांच लाख से ज्यादा रिटर्न पर 10 हजार रुपए जुर्माना तय किया है। यह रिटर्न सभी के लिए अहम है। क्योंकि लोन प्रक्रिया समेत सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ लेने के लिए भी इनकम टैक्स की रिटर्न को चेक किया जाता है। 31 मार्च के बाद इससे भी ज्यादा जुर्माना हो सकता है।

इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न के सलाहकार एडवोकेट शिव गुप्ता बताते हैं कि छोटे टैक्सपेयर्स जिनकी सालाना आय 5 लाख रुपए तक है और ये इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न 31 मार्च तक भरते हैं तो उन पर जुर्माना एक हजार रुपए लगेगा। कोई भी टैक्स बकाया है या आपको याद नहीं है तो आप बिलेटेड रिटर्न पर पेनल्टी देने से बच नहीं सकते।

वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए आईटीआर भरने की अंतिम तारीख 10 जनवरी थी, जोकि गुजर चुकी है। सरकार ने कई बार इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न भरने की तारीख को आगे बढ़ाया, बावजूद इसके अगर आप अपना आईटीआर भरना भूल गए तो घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है, आप अब भी अपना आईटीआर जुर्माने के साथ भर सकते हैं।

कोरोना काल में तीन बार बढ़ाई आईटीआर की तारीख
इनकम टैक्स से सलाहकार एडवोकेट शिव गुप्ता ने बताया कि 31 जुलाई इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न भरने की आखिरी तारीख होती है, लेकिन कोरोना महामारी के चलते सरकार ने इसे 3 बार बढ़ाया। इंडिविजुअल टैक्स पेयर्स के लिए आईटीआर भरने की अंतिम तारीख 10 जनवरी थी. हालांकि इसे फिर से बढ़ाने की भी मांग उठी, लेकिन सरकार ने आईटीआर भरने की तारीख को और आगे बढ़ाने से इन्कार कर दिया।

