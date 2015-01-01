पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदूषण से राहत:सीएम सिटी में पीएनजी से चलेंगी इंडस्ट्रीज, आज से होगी शुरुआत, इंडस्ट्री से 80 प्रतिशत घटेगा प्रदूषण

करनाल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हरियाणा प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड के अधिकारी एचएसआईआईडीसी हरियाणा चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स व आइजीएल के पदाधिकारियों ने बैठक कर की चर्चा
  • करीब 400 इंडस्ट्री में 200 से ज्यादा में जलता है कोयला व डीजल, इन्हें मिलेगी पीएनजी सप्लाई
  • आईजीएल ने पाइप लाइन बिछाई, अब तक आवेदन करने वाली 23 इंडस्ट्री में इसी माह होगी शुरुआत

(रमेश पाल) शहर के उद्योगों से निकल रहे प्रदूषण को रोकने के लिए अब यहां की इंडस्ट्रीज को पाइप नेचुरल गैस (पीएनजी) से चलाया जाएगा। प्रदेश के सोनीपत, पानीपत व बहादुगढ़ की इंडस्ट्रीज के लिए यहां भी यह सुविधा शुरू हो गई है। बुधवार से सेक्टर-3 में मॉडर्न इंडस्ट्रीज से इसकी शुरुआत होगी। ऐसा करने वाली सीएम सिटी की पहली इंडस्ट्री होगी। अबतक 23 इंडस्ट्रियों ने इसके लिए आवेदन किया है, जहां इसी माह यह सुविधा मिलने लगेगी।

आईजीएल ने इसके लिए लाइन बिछाने का काम पूरा कर लिया है। विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार कोयले के मुकाबले पीएनजी से इंडस्ट्रीज चलाने पर 80 प्रतिशत कम प्रदूषण होगा। इससे वायु प्रदूषण में पीएम-2.5 में एक्यूआई और पीएम-10 में एक्यूआई लेवल बहुत कम होगा।

जिले तकरीबन 400 इंडस्ट्रीज हैं। इनमें 200 के लगभग कोयले व डीजल से चलने वाली हैं। कई में लकड़ी का भी ईंधन का प्रयोग होता है। स्मार्ट सिटी में प्रदूषण बढ़कर रेड जोन में पहुंच गया है। 15 दिनों से वायु प्रदूषण से सांस के रोगियों के आफत बना है।

उद्यमियों को सस्ता मिलेगा ईंधन

उद्योगपतियों के लिए यह ईंधन सुविधाजनक रहेगा। कोयला, डीजल व लकड़ी का ईंधन जुटाने के लिए अलग से व्यवस्था बनानी पड़ती है। जबकि इसके लिए मात्र उन्हें कनेक्शन लेना है। यह अन्य ईंधन के मुकाबले सस्ता भी पड़ेगा। हरियाणा प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड के अधिकारियों ने हरियाणा चेंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स, एचएसआईआईडीसी व इंद्रप्रस्थ गैस लिमिटेड के पदाधिकारयों के साथ मीटिंग कर इसके फायदे बताये।

कचरे में आग लगाने पर दिया जाएगा नोटिस

जिले में तकरीबन 200 इंडस्ट्रीज कोयले से चलती हैं। इनसे अधिक प्रदूषण निकलता है। इनकी जगह पीएनजी का प्रयोग किया जाएगा। बुधवार को सेक्टर-3 माडर्न इंडस्ट्रीज को पीएनजी से चलाकर शुरुआत की जाएगी। कोयले के ईंधन से चलने वाली इंडस्ट्रीज को पीएनजी से चलाने पर वे 80 प्रतिशत कम प्रदूषण देंगी। शहर में कचरे में आग लगाने के मामले में संबंधित को नोटिस जारी किया जाएगा।

एसके अरोड़ा, एक्सईएन, हरियाणा प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड।

खेतों में जल रही पराली, शहर में जल रहा कचरा

करनाल. सेक्टर-7 में आईजी ऑफिस की साइड में जलता कचरा।
इंडस्ट्रीज से ही नहीं, खेतों में पराली और शहर में कचरे को जलाने से प्रदूषण फैल रहा है। पराली जलाने के अबतक 1024 मामले आ चुके हैं। इनमें 609 आईडेंटिफाई हो चुके हैं। इनपर 15 लाख 27 हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगाने के साथ 21 किसानों पर एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है।

लेकिन शहर में कचरे के ढेर में लगाई जा रही आग पर नगर निगम व हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है। मंगलवार को एक्यूआई 238 रहा। जबकि पीएम-2.5 में एक्यूआई का अधिकतम स्तर 320 दर्ज हुआ और पीएम-10 में एक्यूआई 401 रहा।

पिछले कई दिनों से छा रहा धुंध रूपी स्मॉग

कई दिनों से शहर में स्माॅग छा रहा है, जिससे धूल के कण वायु में फैले रहते हैं। मौसम परिवर्तन के चलते हवा में नमी के कारण यह प्रदूषण और अधिक परेशानी बना हुआ है। सामान्य लोगों की आंखों में जलन व नाक में एलर्जी की शिकायत हो रही है।

