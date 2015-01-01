पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट:नवंबर के अंत तक सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने का काम होगा पूरा

करनाल3 घंटे पहले
शहर की 29 लोकेशन या चौक-चौराहों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने का काम नवंबर के अंत तक यह मुकम्मल हो जाएगा। दूसरी ओर इससे जुड़े स्मार्ट सिटी के महत्वपूर्ण प्रोजेक्ट आईसीसीसी (इंटिग्रेटिड कमांड एंड कंट्रोल सेंटर) के मुकम्मल होने में भी अब ज्यादा समय नहीं, अगले माह दिसंबर के मध्य में यह पूरी तरह से क्रियाशील हो जाएगा। बुधवार को डॉ. मंगलसेन ऑडिटोरियम में इस प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर की गई समीक्षा बैठक में डीसी एवं करनाल स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के सीईओ निशांत कुमार यादव ने प्रोजेक्ट पर अधिकारियों के साथ चर्चा की।

प्रोजेक्ट के तहत लगेंगे अलग-अलग कैमरे

मीटिंग में डीसी ने बताया कि इस प्रोजेक्ट के तहत शहर में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने के लिए संबंधित कंपनी की ओर से पोल लगा दिए गए हैं, जिन पर सर्विलांस यानि निगरानी करने वाले अलग-अलग कैमरे लगेंगे। इनमें 100 बुलेट कैमरे, 50 फिक्स, चारों तरफ घूमने वाले 50 कैमरे और ऑटोमैटिक ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल सिस्टम के लिए भी 29 कैमरे रहेंगे।

सड़क पर चलते, चौक की क्रॉसिंग के दौरान नंबर प्लेट चेक करने वाले कैमरों की संख्या 95 बताई गई है। जो वाहन चालक ट्रैफिक नियमों का उल्लंघन करेगा, यह कैमरे उसकी गलती को कैप्चर करके आईसीसीसी व ट्रैफिक पुलिस के पास पहुंचाने का काम करेंगे, जिससे संबंधित वाहन चालक को ऑनलाइन चालान इश्यू होगा। इस व्यवस्था से ट्रैफिक नियमों का पालन भी सुनिश्चित हो सकेगा।

पावर सप्लाई को लगेंगे ट्रांसफार्मर व जेनसेट

सेंटर में पावर सप्लाई को रेगुलर रखने के लिए विद्युत ट्रांसफार्मर और जेनसेट दोनों की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। जेनसेट के लिए जगह का चयन कर लिया गया है, जबकि ट्रंासफार्मर भी इसी सप्ताह में इंस्टाॅल हो जाएगा, इसकी तैयारी हो गई है।

केएससीएल की वेबसाइट पर हुई चर्चा

बैठक में डीसी ने बताया कि करनाल स्मार्ट सिटी के लिए बनी वेबसाइट में आईसीसीसी और सीसीटीवी कैमरे की जानकारी को भी शामिल किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए उन्होंने बैठक में आए कंपनी के प्रतिनिधियों से कहा कि इसे प्रोडक्शन सर्वर पर लाने की तैयारी करें, तब तक लोकल सर्वर पर ही करके दें। बैठक में अधीक्षण अभियंता दीपक किंग्गर, इंजीनियर मोहन शर्मा उपस्थित रहे।

