हादसा:पानीपत निगम में कार्यरत जेई की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत

करनालएक घंटा पहले
पानीपत स्थित नगर निगम में कार्यरत डीसी रेट के जेई प्रदीप की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत हो गई। कल्पना चावला राजकीय मेडिकल काॅलेज में पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया। पानीपत पुलिस ने अज्ञात वाहन चालक पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। गांव पिचौलिया वासी प्रदीप पानीपत नगर निगम में डीसी रेट पर जेई के पद पर कार्यरत थे। गुरुवार शाम को वह बाइक से गांव पिचौलिया आ रहे थे।

रास्ते में रिफाइनरी के पास ट्रक ने उनकी बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। इससे प्रदीप गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। जब तक उसे अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। पानीपत बोहली पुलिस चौकी से जांच अधिकारी अजमेर सिंह ने बताया कि प्रदीप करीब पांच साल पहले निगम में लगा था। पहले वह करनाल में भी कार्यरत था। अब इनकी पोस्टिंग पानीपत में थी। अज्ञात वाहन चालक पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

सड़क क्रॉस कर रहे वेटर की मौत

जुंडला में सड़क क्रॉस कर रहे पैलेस में काम करने वाले वेटर राजपाल की सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई। कल्पना चावला राजकीय मेडिकल काॅलेज में पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया। जुंडला गांव के राजपाल गुरुवार रात को एक पैलेस में वेटर का काम करने गया हुआ था। रात काे सड़क क्रॉस करते वक्त एक कार ने उसे टक्कर मारी। इससे उसकी मौके पर मौत हो गई। अज्ञात कार चालक पर केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

