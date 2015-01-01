पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बार चुनाव:राहुल बाली को 196 वोटों से हरा कंवरप्रीत बने बार एसो. के प्रधान

करनालएक घंटा पहले
करनाल बार एसोसिएशन का चुनाव में कंवरप्रीत भाटिया बाजी मार गए। कंवरप्रीत भाटिया तीसरी बार प्रधान बने हैं। इससे पहले दो बार प्रधान रह चुके हैं। भाटिया की 196 वोटों से जीत हुई है। भाटिया को 705, राहुल बाली को 507 और बलदेव राणा 195 मत मिले। बार में कुल 1673 वोट हैं। इनमें से 1405 वोटें पोल हुई। चुनाव अधिकारी जगमाल सिंह एडवोकेट ने बताया कि उपाध्यक्ष हरीश आर्य को 494 मत मिले।

सुधीर चौहान को 449 और प्रवीण चौधरी को 429 मत मिले। हरीश आर्य 45 वोट से जीते। महासचिव पद के लिए सुमित मोहन शर्मा को 852, मनोज सचदेवा को 410, रिचा राजपाल को 118 वोट मिले। सुमित मोहन की 442 वोटों से जीत हुई। इसके अलावा सह सचिव के लिए सुनील समाना को 689 मत मिले और सोनल शर्मा 677 मिले। सुनील 12 वोटों से जीते। कोषाध्यक्ष के लिए तपन वर्मा को 544 वोट, सोनू को 346, प्रदीप वोहरा को 230, राजेश गौड़ को 119 वोट मिले। तपन वर्मा 198 वोटों से जीते।

एक वोट से जीते चंद्रपाल, बने असंध बार एसो. प्रधान

असंध असंध बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव में प्रधान पद पर चंद्रपाल व सचिव के पद पर गुरपाल सिंह भट्टी ने चुनाव में जीत दर्ज की। असंध बार में वकीलों के कुल 143 वोट हैं। जिनमें से 137 वोट पोल हुए थे। 137 वोट में से प्रधान पद के चुनाव में चंद्रपाल को 68 वोट और प्रतिद्वंदी प्रदीप सिंगरोहा को 67 वोट मिले। इस तरह से चंद्रपाल ने एक वोट से जीत दर्ज की। वहीं दो वोट कैंसिल हो गए। वहीं सचिव पद पर गुरपाल सिंह भट्टी ने 78 वोट प्राप्त किए। जबकि उसके प्रतिद्वंदी सुनील गाहल्याण ने 57 वोट प्राप्त किए। इस प्रकार गुरपाल सिंह भट्टी ने 21 वोट से जीत दर्ज की है। जबकि उपप्रधान के पद के लिए अनिल पांचाल को सर्वसम्मति से पहले ही चुना गया था। इसके अलावा वीरेंद्र सिंह को सहसचिव पद के निर्विरोध चुना जा चुका था। चुनाव अधिकारी नरेंद्र शर्मा ने यह जानकारी दी।

