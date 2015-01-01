पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संदेश:ज्ञान, सत्य और शांति आत्मा का स्वभाव है : मुनि पीयूष

करनाल42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उपप्रवर्तक पीयूष मुनि महाराज ने श्री आत्म मनोहर जैन आराधना मंदिर में कहा कि धर्म से शुद्धि होती है। धर्म ही मुक्ति देता है। जिसे धारण किया जाता है, वही धर्म है। कलियुग में लोगों को धर्म पर विश्वास कम होता है, परंतु धर्म ही धरती को धारण करता है। धर्म का कभी भी नाश नहीं होता। धर्म की साधना करके ही मानव भगवान बन सकता है। लोग धर्म के मौलिक स्वरूप को नहीं जानते, परंतु साम्प्रदायिक जुनून में मरने-मारने पर उतारू हो जाते हैं। धर्म लड़ना नहीं सिखाता, वह तो लड़ाई-झगड़े को रोककर शांति की स्थापना करता है।

मुनि ने कहा कि धर्म अनादि है। संप्रदाय अलग-अलग हो सकते हैं, परंतु धर्म तो एक ही है। संप्रदाय को धारण करने मात्र से व्यक्ति धार्मिक नहीं बन सकता। संप्रदाय तो लोग जन्म से ही ग्रहण कर लेते हैं। संप्रदाय और धर्म एक नहीं, अपितु अलग-अलग है। आत्मा का स्वभाव ही आत्मा का धर्म है। ज्ञान, सत्य तथा शांति आत्मा का स्वभाव है। दोषों को जीवन से निकालने से ही जीवन में धर्म की प्रतिष्ठा हो सकती है।

छात्र युवा पुरस्कार में तरुना गुप्ता प्रथम

प्रोबायोटिक्स एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया के पांचवें द्विवार्षिक सम्मेलन और अंतरराष्ट्रीय संगोष्ठी प्रोबायोटिक्स एंड इम्युनिटी वे फॉर माइक्रोबियल थैरेपी विषय पर दूसरे दिन वेबिनार वर्चुअल माध्यम से आयोजित किया गया। एनडीआरआई के निदेशक डॉ. एमएस चौहान ने वेबिनार के सभी प्रतिभागियों का स्वागत किया। इस दौरान छात्र युवा अन्वेषक पुरस्कारों की भी घोषणा की गई और तरुना गुप्ता, बसवप्रभु एच और प्रीति शर्मा ने पहला, दूसरा और तीसरा स्थान हासिल किया।

सर्वश्रेष्ठ पोस्टर प्रस्तुतियों के लिए छह प्रतिभागियों को भी सम्मानित किया गया। बाल रोग विभाग, मेडिकल यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ वारसॉ, पोलैंड की अध्यक्ष प्रो. हनिया सज्जुसेका ने कहा कि प्रोबायोटिक्स विशेष रूप से एक्जिमा में एलर्जी की रोकथाम और इलाज के लिए एक बहुत ही लाभदायक भूमिका हो सकती है। संगोष्ठी के अंतिम सत्र में प्रोबायोटिक्स के अनुप्रयोग स्वास्थ्य, कोविड 19 के रोकथाम और विभिन्न मुद्दों पर पैनल चर्चा हुई।

