प्रशासन ने उठाए कदम:दुर्घटनाएं रोकने के लिए ब्लैक स्पॉट पर लगाई जाएगी लाइट, चारों तरफ के वाहन आएंगे नजर

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
करनाल का ब्लैक स्पॉट।

इंद्री रोड पर रंबा के पास अंधेरे में कैंटर का टायर बदलते समय ट्राले की चपेट में आने से 3 युवकों की मौत से सबक लेते हुए प्रशासन ब्लैक स्पॉट को खत्म करने जा रहा है। जिले में बढ़ रही दुर्घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए ब्लैक स्पॉट पर लाइट्स से रोशनी बढ़ाई जाएगी, ताकि वाहन चालक या पैदल लोगों को ब्लैक स्पॉट पर दूर से ही चारों तरफ की स्थिति नजर आए।

इसकी शुरुआत नवंबर के प्रथम सप्ताह से शुरू की जाएगी। शहर के हांसी चौकी, बलड़ी बाईपास, गोगड़ीपुर फ्लाईओवर, सेक्टर-16 ब्राह्मनंद चौक, कर्ण लेक, नमस्ते चौक, कर्ण लेक, ऊंचा समाना पक्के पुल, कोहंड, असंध रोड पर पक्का खेड़ा मोड़, इंद्री रोड रंबा मोड़ समेत अन्य जगह को ब्लैक स्पॉट में चिह्नित किया है। यहां पर सबसे ज्यादा दुर्घटनाएं होती हैं। इसको रोकने के लिए रोड सेफ्टी और पुलिस की संयुक्त मीटिंग हो चुकी है। मौजूदा हालत में इन जगहों पर अंधेरे की स्थिति रहती है और वाहनों की स्पीड भी अधिक रहती है।

हाईवे पर करनाल एरिया में 6 पॉइंट ब्लैक स्पॉट घोषित किए गए हैं। इनमें से 3 पॉइंट ऐसे हैं, जहां 6 लेन का हाईवे सिकुड़ कर 4 लेन का हो जाता है। ब्लैक स्पॉट पर गहरे गड्ढे बन चुके हैं। स्पीड में गाड़ी कंट्रोल नहीं होती और सीधे डिवाइडर से टकराकर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो जाती है। नीलोखेड़ी से करनाल और घरौंडा तक हाईवे पर वर्ष 2016 से अब तक हाईवे पर 360 लोगों की मौत, 254 घायल हुए हैं। इसके बावजूद हाईवे पर सुधार की तरफ कोई कार्य गति पर नहीं है। इस आंकड़े को ध्यान में रखते हुए अब लाइट्स से रोशनी बढ़ाई जाएगी। खराब खड़ी गाड़ी पर पुलिस भी नजर रखेगी। यदि वह चालक सेफ्टी पॉइंट नहीं बरत रहा है तो उस पर कार्रवाई भी होगी।

सड़क पर गाड़ी खराब होने पर चालक भी निभाएं जिम्मेदारी
सड़क पर खराब खड़ी गाड़ी पर चालक भी जिम्मेदारी निभाएं। वह गाड़ी के आसपास ईंट, पेड़ों की टहनियां डाल सकते हैं। इंडिकेटर जलते रहने चाहिए। गाड़ियाें पर रिफ्लेक्टर टेप लगाकर रखें। गाड़ी को अपनी ही साइड में चलाएं। स्पीड कंट्रोल में रखें। ओवरटेक के दौरान जल्दबाजी न करें।

ब्लैक स्पॉट बनने के ये मुख्य कारण

  • कर्ण लेक पुल सिकुड़ कर 6 लेन से 4 लेन का बनने से हादसे होते हैं।
  • दिल्ली की तरफ मधुबन फ्लाइओवर उतरते ही नहर से पहले 6 लेन सिकुड़ कर 4 लेन बना दिया।
  • करनाल की तरफ मधुबन फ्लाइओवर ढलान अंत में 6 लेन सिकुड़कर 4 लेन बनाया हुआ है।
  • हांसी चौक पर कैथल रोड, गोगड़ीपुर रोड, खालसा काॅलेज, सदर बाजार की तरफ से एकसाथ रास्ते निकलते हैं।
  • असंध रोड पक्का पुल पर करनाल से असंध, गोंदर से पक्का खेड़ा का चौक है, लेकिन ब्रेकर नहीं है।

सड़क दुर्घटनाएं रोकना मुख्य उद्देश्य है: डीसी

ब्लैक स्पॉट पर संकेत बोर्ड, जेबरा क्रॉसिंग सहित अन्य सेफ्टी पॉइंट करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। नवंबर में ही सभी कार्य कंप्लीट हो जाएंगे। शहर में 25 हजार स्मार्ट एलईडी लाइट लगाई जानी हैं। इससे ब्लैक स्पॉट नहीं बचेंगे। सड़क दुर्घटनाएं रोकना मुख्य उद्देश्य है। -निशांत कुमार यादव, डीसी।

