करनाल:त्योहारी सीजन में सड़कों पर कूड़े-कचरे के ढेर, नहीं हो रहा कूड़े का प्रॉपर उठान

करनाल20 मिनट पहले
त्योहारी सीजन चल रहा है, लेकिन शहर में सड़कों के किनारे जगह-जगह कूड़े-कचरे के ढेर लगे हैं। नगर निगम की कूड़ा लिफ्टिंग की व्यवस्था सुस्त बनी हुई है। तीन दिन से 40 नए टिप्पर भी डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन में लगे हैं तो भी सड़कों पर कचरे के ढेर लगना बंद नहीं हो सके हैं। सड़कों पर पड़े कचरे के ढेरों से शहर में मक्खी व मच्छरों से बीमारी फैलने का खतरा हो रहा है। शहर में घरों से निकलने वाले कचरे का प्रॉपर उठान नहीं हो पा रहा है। सड़कों पर आते-जाते लोगों को भी कचरे से उठने वाली दुर्गंध का सामना करना पड़ता है।

नगर निगम ने अगस्त से खुद के संसाधनों से शहर की सफाई का जिम्मा उठाया है, तभी से शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था मेनटेन नहीं हो पा रही है। पिछले तीन दिनों से शहर में 40 नए टिप्पर डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन में लगाए गए हैं, लेकिन अभी तक इनकी सेवाओं का भी असर सफाई व्यवस्था पर नहीं दिखाई पड़ रहा है। हालात ये हैं कि शहर में सफाई के बाद एकत्र कचरा समय से उठाया नहीं हो रहा है। इसी समस्या के चलते लोगों को सड़कों पर कचरे के ढेरों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

नगर निगम की ओर से शहर में 90 टिप्परों को डोर टू डोर कचरा उठाने में लगाया गया है। प्रत्येक वार्ड को चार टिप्पर दिए गए हैं। लेकिन फिर भी कचरा सड़कों पर आकर पड़ रहा है। इससे शहर की डोर टू डोर व्यवस्था की पोल खुल रही है। शहर की मेयर रेणु बाला गुप्ता के आवास के निकट अहिल्याबाई होलकर मार्ग पर कूड़े का ढेर लगा है। लेकिन कूड़ा उठान ठीक नहीं से हो रहा है। इससे जाहिर होता है कि नगर निगम की कूड़ा लिफ्टिंग की सर्विस बड़ी सुस्त है। अभी तक नहीं आई 200 रिक्शा रेहड़ियां।

कचरे की लिफ्टिंग में पूरी सक्रियता बरती जा रही है

शहर में डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन के लिए 40 नए टिप्पर लगाए गए हैं। दिवाली के त्योहार के मद्देनजर लोग अपने घरों की साफ-सफाई कर रहे हैं, जिससे अधिक वेस्ट घरों से बाहर आ रहा है। कचरे की लिफ्टिंग में पूरी सक्रियता बरती जा रही है। जल्द ही दिवाली से पहले सफाई व्यवस्था को पूरी तरह से नियंत्रण में कर लिया जाएगा। महावीर सिंह, चीफ सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर, नगर निगम करनाल।

