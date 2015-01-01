पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था:त्रिगुणानंद तीर्थ पर महर्षि गौतम ने की थी तपस्या, सरोवर के पश्चिमी तट पर लाखौरी ईंटों से सुसज्जित है प्रवेश द्वार

करनाल
  • शिवरात्रि के अवसर पर तीर्थ पर लगता है मेला, हर साल हजारों की संख्या में आते हैं श्रद्धालु

त्रिगुणानंद तीर्थ करनाल से लगभग 31 किलोमीटर दूर गुनियाना में स्थित है। लौकिक आख्यान इस तीर्थ का संबंध सात प्रमुख महर्षियों भारद्वाज, जमदग्नि, कश्यप, विश्वामित्र, वशिष्ठ एवं अत्री में से एक गौतम ऋषि से जोड़ते हैं। प्रचलित जनश्रुति के अनुसार इसी स्थान पर महर्षि गौतम ने तपस्या की थी। महाभारत में उपलब्ध वर्णन के अनुसार महर्षि गौतम का अन्यान्य ऋषियों के साथ अर्जुन के जन्मोत्सव पर शुभागमन हुआ था।

द्रोण पर्व में ऐसा उल्लेख मिलता है कि इन्होंने महाभारत युद्ध में भीषण नरसंहार को रोकने के लिए आचार्य द्रोण के पास जाकर उनसे युद्ध बंद करने को कहा था। महर्षि गौतम ने पारियात्र नामक पर्वत पर 60 सहस्र वर्षों तक कठिन तपस्या की थी। रामायण में भी इन ऋषि का विशेष वर्णन है। इन्होंने अपनी पत्नी अहिल्या को शिला होने का श्राप दिया था जिसका बाद में श्री राम के पवित्र चरणाविंद के स्पर्श से उनका उद्धार हुआ था।

महाभारत में शरद्वान एवं चिरकारी नामक इनके दो पुत्रों का उल्लेख है। रामायण एवं महाभारत में उल्लेखित यह तीर्थ 48 कोस कुरुक्षेत्र भूमि के महत्वपूर्ण तीर्थों में से एक है। इस तीर्थ पर शिवरात्रि के अवसर पर मेला लगता है। तीर्थ पर एक सरोवर है जिसके पश्चिमी तट पर एक सुंदर लाखौरी ईंटों व मेहराबों से सुसज्जित प्रवेश द्वार है। प्रवेश द्वार से घाट की प्रथम सीढ़ी वाले तल पर दोनों ओर दो-दो मेहराबी कक्षों का निर्माण हुआ है। सरोवर पर स्थित घाट में उत्तर मध्यकालीन अष्टकोण आकृति वाली बुर्जियां हैं।

चुच्चुकारंडव तीर्थ है संत तीर्थ, मंदिर परिसर में अनेक नागा साधुओं की हैं समाधियां

चुच्चुकारंडव तीर्थ करनाल से लगभग 35 किलोमीटर दूर चोरकारसा गांव में स्थित है। इस तीर्थ का निर्माण पौराणिक काल के बाद हुआ प्रतीत होता है। यह तीर्थ एक संत तीर्थ है क्योंकि इस तीर्थ में आधुनिक मंदिर के साथ लगता हुआ मंदिर किसी संत को समर्पित है। मंदिर के गर्भगृह में स्थापित मूर्तियों के साथ एक प्रतिहार कालीन विष्णु प्रतिमा भी है, जिससे प्रतीत होता है कि मध्यकाल में यहां कोई मंदिर रहा होगा। मंदिर परिसर में अनेक नागा साधुओं की समाधियां हैं जिससे पता चलता है कि प्राचीन काल में यह तीर्थ नागा साधुओं की तपस्थली रहा होगा। मंदिर के दक्षिण-पूर्व में सरोवर है जिसके घाट उत्तर मध्यकालीन लाखौरी ईंटों से निर्मित है।

