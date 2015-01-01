पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:मिलन समारोह में महताब विर्क ने पंजाबी गीतों पर मचाया धमाल

करनाल15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सतिंदर ने छोरा हरियाणे का, सोहणा सोहणा व जुदाई गीत गाकर सभी का मन मोह

गुरु नानक खालसा कॉलेज करनाल में पूर्व छात्र मिलन समारोह में कॉलेज के पूर्व छात्र एवं छोरा हरियाणा का गीत के लेखक व गायक सतिंदर संती ने अपने गीतों से धूम मचा दी। सतिंदर संती अमेरिका से विशेष रूप से इस समारोह में शिरकत करने आए थे। वहीं, पंजाबी गायकी के बेताज बादशाह एवं खालसा कॉलेज के ही पूर्व छात्र महताब विर्क ने पंजाबी गीतों पर धमाल मचाया एवं सभी को थिरकने पर मजबूर कर दिया। सतिंदर ने छोरा हरियाणे का, सोहणा सोहणा व जुदाई गीत गाकर सभी का मन मोह लिया।

महताब विर्क ने मैनू चढ़ गई जवानी, बूढ़ी मेरी मां हो गई, एक तेरी अख काशनी, शेशे नू तरेड़ पै गई, लोंग गवाचा आदि गीत गाकर सभी का मनोरंजन किया। इस समारोह के मुख्य मेहमान कॉलेज प्रबंधन समिति के प्रधान कंवरजीत सिंह प्रिंस रहे जबकि विशेष मेहमान कॉलेज के सन 1971 बैच के सबसे पहले छात्र जगविंद्र सिंह रहे। कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. मेजर सिंह ने सभी का स्वागत किया एवं कॉलेज की उपलब्धियों पर प्रकाश डाला।

उन्होंने कहा कि हमें गर्व है कि कॉलेज के अनेक छात्र-छात्राएं देश विदेशों में विभिन्न पदों पर आसीन हैं और अनेक छात्र कलाकार संगीत के क्षेत्र में अपना परचम लहरा रहे हेँ। पूर्व छात्र संघ के प्रधान अरविंद्र सिंह लवली ने सभी का धन्यवाद किया। कार्यक्रम के संयोजक एवं निफा के चेयरमैन प्रीतपाल सिंह पन्नू ने पूर्व छात्र संघ की गतिविधियों पर प्रकाश डाला।

मंच का संचालन डा. गुरिंद्र सिंह, डा. बीर सिंह व डा. कृष्ण अरोड़ा ने संयुक्त रूप से किया। कई पूर्व छात्रों ने कॉलेज के समय के विचार सांझा कर दोस्तों को याद किया। इनमें दिव्यम सोढ़ी, मिहिर शर्मा, हेमंत शर्मा, आंचल घूमर, दिलजीत कौर, मुस्कान शर्मा, जगतार सिंह, मनप्रीत कौर, मुंबई से आए अर्श दयोल ने भी अपनी शानदार प्रस्तुतियां दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें