पानी की समस्या होगी दूर:मेयर ने किया वाल्मीकि कॉलोनी में ट्यूबवेल लगाने का शुभारंभ

करनाल3 घंटे पहले
करनाल. वार्ड-16 की हांसी रोड स्थित वाल्मीकि कॉलोनी में नलकूप का वार्ड पार्षद रजनी परोचा से शुभांरभ करवाती मेयर रेणु बाला गुप्ता।

नगर निगम के वार्ड-16 की हांसी रोड स्थित वाल्मीकि कॉलोनी में मेयर रेणु बाला गुप्ता ने वार्ड पार्षद रजनी परोचा की उपस्थिति में पेयजल आपूर्ति के लिए लगाए जाने वाले नलकूप के कार्य की शुरुआत की। इस पर अनुमानित 17 लाख रुपए की राशि खर्च होगी। इस मौके पर नगर निगम के जेई संजीत वर्मा उपस्थित रहे। मेयर ने बताया कि वाल्मीकि कॉलोनी में पहले अस्थाई ट्यूबवेल था। यहां के निवासियों की मांग थी कि उन्हें ट्यूबवेल की पक्की व्यवस्था करवाई जाए।

उनकी मांग को देखते संबंधित अधिकारियों को इसका एस्टीमेट तैयार करने के निर्देश दिए गए, जिसके फलस्वरूप आज यहां नलकूप लगाने जाने का कार्य शुरू करवाया गया है। इससे यहां के नागरिकों की मांग पूरी होने के साथ-साथ उन्हें स्वच्छ एवं शुद्ध पेयजल मुहैया होगा। इस अवसर पर यशपाल वर्मा, दीपक, बलविंद्र, रजत, संतराम, सतपाल, पवन उपस्थित रहे।

