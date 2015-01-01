पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शीत लहर ने बढ़ाई दिन में ठंड:पारा 22 डिग्री पर आया, 22 और 23 नवंबर को छा सकते हैं बादल

करनाल11 मिनट पहले
पिछले सप्ताह हुई बारिश के बाद मौसम एकाएक बदल गया है। बारिश व ओले से बढ़ी ठंड और बढ़ती ही जा रही है। पहाड़ों में बर्फ और मैदानी इलाकों में ओले पड़ने से शीत लहर आ गई है। शुक्रवार की रात से शीत लहर ने मौसम में दस्तक दे दी जो शनिवार को भी चलती रही है। शीत लहर के कारण दिन में भी ठंड बढ़ गई। धूप के बावजूद लोग गर्म कपड़ों को पहन रहे हैं। शीत लहर के कारण दिन का तापमान 22 डिग्री तक लुढ़क आया।

रात को भी अधिक ठंड पड़ने लगी है। तापमान 9.2 डिग्री पर आ गया है। मौसम में पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार आने वाली 22, 23 व 25 नवंबर को आसमान में बादल छाने की संभावना है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार इस बार अधिक ठंड पड़ने की संभावना है, जिसके चलते नवंबर में ही ठंड ने असर दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है।

बाजारों में ऊनी व गर्म कपड़ों की बिक्री बढ़ गई है। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार इस बार पाला अधिक पड़ने की संभावना है। नवंबर माह जैसे-जैसे समाप्ति की ओर बढ़ रहा है, उसी के साथ दिन भी तेजी से छोटा होता जा रहा है। साढ़े पांच बजे से पहले ही 5:24 पर दिन छिपने लगा है। सूरज निकलने का समय बढ़कर 6:52 पर पहुंच गया है।

