दीपाेत्सव पर्व:धनतेरस पर बाजार में करोड़ों का हुआ कारोबार, दिनभर ऑटोमाेबाइल, ज्वेलरी, बर्तन बाजार और कपड़े की दुकानाें पर लगी रही भीड़

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

धनतेरस से दीपाेत्सव पर्व की शुुरुआत हाे चुकी है। धनतेरस पर दिनभर ऑटो मार्केट, ज्वैलरी, मोबाइल, बर्तन बाजार, कपड़ा बाजार व अन्य दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ रही। वहीं ग्राहकों को अपनी ओर आकर्षित करने के लिए व्यापारियों ने अपने दुकानों को सजा रखा था। धनतेरस पर शहर के बाजारों में करोड़ों का कारोबार हुआ। शुक्रवार को धनतेरस के शुभ मुहूर्त में ग्राहकों ने सोना-चांदी के बने बर्तनों को खरीदा।

साथ ही दिवाली पर घर की साजो-सजावट और लक्ष्मी पूजन के लिए सामान लिया। बाजारों में जहां महिलाएं ज्वैलरी, बर्तन, कपड़ा खरीदने के अलावा घर को सजाने संवारने के सामान लेती नजर आई। वहीं ऑटो मोबाइल और माेबाइल मार्केट में पुरुषों की भीड़ लगी रही। वहीं, इलेक्ट्रानिक सामान की खूब बिखरी हुई। एमजीई जाेन के संचालक संजय बक्शी ने बताया कि बाजार में इलेक्ट्रानिक के विभिन्न सामान आया हुआ है।

ग्राहक इसे काफी पसंद कर रहे है। सर्राफा बाजार में आरके ज्वैलर्स के संचालक दिनेश गुलाटी व राकेश गुलाटी ने बताया कि धनतेरस पर सोने-चांदी ने लोगों को अपनी ओर आकर्षित किया। महिलाओं ने धनतेरस पर उल्लासपूर्ण माहौल में अपनी पसंद के आभूषणों की खरीदारी की। सोने-चांदी के अलावा डायमंड की ज्वैलरी ने भी महिलाओं काे लुभाया। लोगों में खरीदारी को लेकर उत्साह है।

ऑटोमोबाइल मार्केट में रही ग्राहकों की भीड़

ऑटोमोबाइल मार्केट में ग्राहकों की रही भीड़। स्काेडा शाेरूम मालिक तरसेम गुप्ता ने बताया कि गाड़ियाें की खूब बिक्री हुई। पहले से लाेगाें ने गाड़ी, कार और बाइक धनतेरस के दिन खरीदने के लिए बुकिंग कराई हुई थी, तो बहुत से लोग दिन के दिन खरीदारी करने को शोरूम पर पहुंचे। बैंक और फाइनेंस कंपनियों ने भी खरीदारी करने में लोगों का सहयोग किया। लोगों में धनतेरस पर अपनी पसंद के वाहनों की उल्लास से खरीदारी की है।

