युवती को ब्लैकमेल करने का मामला:आरोपी परिवार सहित लापता, डायरी में लिखा सुसाइड करने जा रहा हूं

करनालएक घंटा पहले
अश्लील क्लिप बनाकर युवती को ब्लैक मेल करने के आरोप में घिरा आरोपी अपने परिवार सहित बीते दो दिन से लापता है। पुलिस रहस्यमय परिस्थितियों में लापता परिवार की तलाश कर रही है, लेकिन उसके हाथ अभी तक कोई सुराग नहीं लगा है। पुलिस के हाथ आरोपी घर से एक डायरी लगी है, जिसमें उसने लिखा है कि उसके ऊपर लगाए गए सभी आरोप गलत हैं। इसलिए वह सुसाइड करने जा रहा है। उसमें यह भी लिखा है कि उसे एक महिला से 80 हजार रुपए लेने हैं, वह भी उसके पैसे नहीं दे रही है।

आरोपी सुनील भाटिया शहर के सेक्टर-16 में एक मकान में पत्नी और दो बच्चे के साथ किराए पर रहते हैं। वह प्राइवेट नौकरी करते थे जबकि उनकी पत्नी ब्यूटी पार्लर चलाती थी। आरोप लगाने वाली युवती इसी ब्यूटी पार्लर में काम करती थी और भाटिया के मकान में ही किराए पर रहती है।

युवती ने थाने में दी शिकायत में आरोप लगाया है कि कुछ माह पहले मैं कपड़े चेंज कर रही थी, दंपती ने मेरी वीडियो बना ली और मुझे ब्लैकमेल कर रहे थे। वीडियो डिलीट करने की एवज में दो लाख रुपए की मांग कर रहे थे। शिकायत दर्ज होने पर परिवार के लोग गायब हैं। वहीं, पुलिस लेनदेन के मामले काे लेकर भी जांच कर रही है। पुलिस परिवार के सदस्यों को ढूंढने में लगी है। सेक्टर-4 चौकी इंचार्ज अनिल कुमार का कहना है कि सूचना मिलने पर वे भी मौके पर गए थे, जहां मकान का ताला लगा मिला। परिवार की तलाश की जा रही है। दो दिन के बाद भी परिवार का कोई सुराग नहीं लगा है। परिवार के सदस्यों के फोन भी बंद आ रहे हैं।

