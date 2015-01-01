पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हंगामा:नागरिक अस्पताल में जच्चा-बच्चा की मौत, परिजनों ने किया हंगामा, सीएमओ जांच कमेटी बनाने के दिए आदेश

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नागरिक अस्पताल में जच्चा-बच्चा की मौत के बाद विरोध जताते परिजन।

नागरिक अस्पताल के गायनी वार्ड में जच्चा-बच्चा की मौत हो गई। इसके बाद परिजनों ने अस्पताल में डाॅक्टरों पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाकर हंगामा किया। सीएमओ का कहना है कि डाॅक्टरों की कमेटी बनाकर जांच की जाएगी।

तरावड़ी के संजू ने बताया कि उसकी पत्नी को रात को प्रसव पीड़ा हुई। रात को ही बहुत ज्यादा दर्द हो रहा था। इसके बाद वह अपनी पत्नी को सुबह चार बजे तरावड़ी के सरकारी अस्पताल में ले गया। जहां पर डाॅक्टरों ने दो इंजेक्शन लगाकर करनाल ले जाने के लिए कह दिया। वह सुबह अपनी पत्नी को नागरिक अस्पताल के गायनी वार्ड में लेकर आया। यहां पर डाॅक्टरों ने ठीक से ट्रीटमेंट नहीं किया। इसी दौरान उसकी पत्नी की मौत हो गई।

संजू का आरोप है कि डाॅक्टरों की लापरवाही के कारण जच्चा और बच्चा की मौत हुई है। अस्पताल में परिजनों ने हंगामा भी किया। पीएमओ डाॅ. पीयूष ने कहा कि जब अस्पताल में लेकर आए महिला का बीपी बहुत कम था। महिला में खून की भी कमी थी। डाॅक्टरों ने कोई लापरवाही नहीं की है।

जांच की जाएगी : सीएमओ
जांच कमेटी गठन करने के आदेश दिए हैं। जांच कमेटी इसकी जांच करेगी, नागरिक अस्पताल के पीएमओ से इसका जबाव मांगा जाएगा।
डाॅ. योगेश शर्मा, सीएमओ

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें