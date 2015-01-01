पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:नगर निगम ने हायर की सुपर सकर मशीन, सीवरेज जाम की समस्या से मिलेगी निजात

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर निगम कमिश्नर विक्रम ने डॉ. मंगलसेन ऑडिटोरियम के सभागार में इंजीनियरिंग विंग के साथ मीटिंग में कई विकास कार्यों की समीक्षा की। अधिकारियों को समय-समय पर साइट विजिट करने और तय समय सीमा में कार्य पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए। मीटिंग में स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट्स के तहत नगर निगम को सीवर सफाई के लिए सुपर सकर मशीन उपलब्ध होनी है, लेकिन मशीन मिलने में लगातार देरी हो रही है, जबकि शहर में सीवर चोक होने की समस्या बढ़ती जा रही है।

सीवर चोक होने की समस्या और मशीन मिलने में विलंब के चलते निगम ने सीवरेज की सफाई करवाने के लिए सुपर सकर मशीन किराए पर मंगवाई है, ताकि नागरिकों को सीवरेज जाम की समस्या से निजात दिलवाई जा सके। निगम कमिश्नर ने बताया कि सुपर सकर मशीन से कुंजपुरा रोड व उसके साथ लगते चार चमन, अवतार कॉलोनी व जरनैली कॉलोनी के साथ-साथ हांसी रोड क्षेत्र की सफाई भी करवाई जाएगी। इसके अलावा निगम एरिया में जहां से भी सीवरेज जाम की शिकायत आएगी, उस क्षेत्र की भी सफाई करवाई जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि सुपर सकर मशीन शहर में आ चुकी है और उसने अपना काम भी शुरू कर दिया है। अब शहर में सीवरेज जाम की समस्या दूर होगी।

कमिश्नर ने बताया कि निगम क्षेत्र के सभी पार्कों की मेंटीनेंस के लिए टेंडर लगाए जा चुके हैं, इन्हे जल्दी अलॉट कर मेंटीनेंस कार्य को शुरू करवाया जाएगा, ताकि पार्कों की सुंदरता को बरकरार रखा जा सके। कमिश्नर ने कार्यकारी अभियंता बागवानी नरेश त्यागी को निर्देश दिए कि सभी सेंट्रल वर्जों पर समय-समय पर पानी दिया जाए, ताकि उन्हें हरा-भरा रखा जा सके।

आयुक्त ने कार्यकारी अभियंता अक्षय भारद्वाज से उनके वार्डों में चल रहे विकास कार्यों की प्रोग्रेस जानी। उन्होंने एक्सईएन को कहा कि डेवलपमेंट वर्क, जलापूर्ति, डैफिशिएंट एरिया में सुविधाएं, सीवरेज व मेंटीनेंस के कार्यों को जल्दी पूरा करें। उन्होंने कहा कि नई अप्रूवड कॉलोनियों में डाली जा रही वाटर सप्लाई लाईने, एसटीपी के कार्य, जेटिंग मशीन, डिस्पोजल्स तथा कम्यूनिटी टॉयलेट व पब्लिक टॉयलेट की रिपेयरिंग व मेंटीनेंस अच्छी तरह से रहे।

शहर में जल्द लगेंगी 25000 स्मार्ट एलईडी लाईटें
कमिश्नर ने बताया कि स्मार्ट सिटी की ओर से शहर में 25000 स्मार्ट एलईडी लाइटें जल्दी लगाई जाएंगी। इसके लिए टेंडर लगाया जा चुका है और अगले करीब 10-15 दिनो में एजेंसी को टेंडर अलॉट कर दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद शहर की लाइटों को एलईडी लाइटों से रिप्लेस किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें