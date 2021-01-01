पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मर्डर:ईंट-पत्थर मारकर व्यक्ति की हत्या, अज्ञात पर मामला दर्ज

करनाल4 घंटे पहले
  • हत्या के कारणों का नहीं चल सका पता
  • पुरानी सब्जी मंडी में घायल मिला था खेड़ी जट्‌टान का जगबीर, अस्पताल में तोड़ा दम

ईंट-पत्थर मारकर एक व्यक्ति की हत्या करने का मामला सामने आया है। हत्या करने के कारण सामने नहीं आए हैं। सिटी थाना पुलिस आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए शहर के सीसीटीवी कैमरे चेक करने में लगे हैं। कल्पना चावला राजकीय मेडिकल काॅलेज से पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया है। पुलिस ने व्यक्ति की शिनाख्त इंद्री के खेड़ी जट्‌टान गांव के जगबीर के रूप में की है। सिटी थाना पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ हत्या का मामला दर्ज किया है।

होटल आकाश दीप पुरानी सब्जी मंडी में कार्य करने वाले जसवंत ने बताया कि रविवार रात 10 बजे होटल के नीचे गली में एक आदमी की करहाने की आवाज आई। उसकी आवाज सुनकर मैंने होटल से नीचे उतरकर देखा तो एक आदमी गली में पड़ा था। उसके मुंह व सिर में चोट लगी थी, हमने पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम करनाल में फोन किया और पीसीआर आ गई, जो अज्ञात व्यक्ति को अस्पताल ले गई। अज्ञात व्यक्ति को किसी ने ईंट व पत्थर से मुंह व सिर पर चोट मारी हुई थी।

सिटी थाने से जांच अधिकारी राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि मृतक की पहचान खेड़ी जट्‌टान गांव के जगबीर के रूप में हुई है। हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। मेडिकल काॅलेज से पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर डेडबॉडी परिजनों को सौंप दी है। हत्या आरोपियों को ढूंढ़ने में लगे हैं। जिस एरिया में जगबीर मिला था, वहां के कैमरे चेक किए जा रहे हैं। जल्द ही आरोपियों को पकड़ लिया जाएगा।

