बड़ा हादसा:एक माह पहले बनी नेकी की दीवार आग से जली, स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत खर्चे गए लाखों रुपए हुए बेकार

करनाल3 घंटे पहले
स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत रेलवे रोड पर 6 लाख की लागत से बनाई गई नेकी की दीवार में सुबह 4 बजे आग लग गई। यहांं रखे कपड़े भी जल गए। चार माह पहले ही यह तैयार हुई थी। इसका उद््घाटन भी नहीं हाे पाया था। इसी माह इसकी छत से लाइट चोरी व छत गिरने की घटना हुई थी। आग कैसे लगी, इसकी जानकारी के लिए स्मार्ट सिटी की टीम सीसीटीवी फुटेज से खंगाल रही है। शहर को स्मार्ट बनाने की दिशा में रेलवे रोड पर नेकी की दीवार बनाई गई है। आग लगने से फाइबर और पीओपी से तैयार नेकी की दीवार की छत को जलने में देर नहीं लगी है।

नेकी की दीवार जलने के मामले की जांच कराई जा रही है। सीसीटीवी की फुटेज से जांच को आगे बढ़ाया जाएगा। इसके बाद एफआईआर दर्ज कराई जाएगी। भविष्य में सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर इस तरह के निर्माण में ऐसे मैटीरियल का इस्तेमाल नहीं करने दिया जाएगा। आरसी मढाण, जीएम, करनाल स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड।

आग लगने से सामान और 42 हजार रुपए के नोटों के किनारे जले

पोल्ट्री एरिया की राजीव कॉलोनी में मकान में आग लगने से घर के सामान के साथ 42 हजार रुपए के नोटों के किनारे जल गए। यह राशि मकान बनवाने के लिए रखी थी। मंगलवार रात 60 वर्षीय दर्शनी टीवी देख रही थी, जबकि बहु रीना रोटी बना रही थी। परिजनों ने बताया कि अचानक एक कमरे से आग की लपटें देखकर सास बहू ने शोर मचा दिया। जिसे सुनकर पड़ोसी जुटे। सूचना पर पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड ने आग पर काबू पा लिया, लेकिन घर में रखा टीवी, फ्रिज, सोफा, बेड सहित घर में रखे सभी सामान आग की भेंट चढ़ गए। दर्शनी देवी के पुत्र राजेश ने बताया कि थोड़ी दूरी पर वह मकान बनवा रहे हैं। मकान बनवाने के लिए बैंक से 50 हजार रुपए खर्च हो गए। बाक्स में रखे ये रुपए भी जल गए।

