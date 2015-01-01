पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सौगात:घरौंडा व इंद्री में बनेंगे नए बाल भवन, शहर, कस्बे व गांव में खुलेंगे पुस्तकालय

करनाल22 मिनट पहले
बाल दिवस समाराेह में प्रस्तुति देती एसडी आदर्श पब्लिक स्कूल की छात्राएं।
  • करनाल के डे-केयर सेंटर का विस्तार, बाल भवन करनाल की ओर से स्कूली बच्चों के लिए 13 हजार मास्क तैयार कर किए वितरित

जिला के घरौंडा व इंद्री में नए बाल भवन बनेंगे। साथ ही बच्चों में पुस्तकों के प्रति रुचि पैदा करने के लिए जिला बाल कल्याण परिषद बड़ी संख्या में पुस्तकालय खोलेगा। इसके लिए 10 जगहों की पहचान की गई है। ऐसे पुस्तकालय कस्बों व गांव में भी खोले जाएंगे, जिनमें फर्नीचर और पुस्तकें उक्त परिषद की ओर से उपलब्ध करवाई जाएंगी। मधुबन स्थित प्लेस ऑफ सेफ्टी में भी किशोरों के लिए एक पुस्तकालय खोला जाएगा।

यह जानकारी मंगलवार को शहर के डॉ. मंगलसेन ऑडिटोरियम में जिला बाल कल्याण परिषद के तत्वावधान में आयोजित बाल दिवस समारोह में बतौर मुख्यतिथि बोलते हुए डीसी एवं परिषद के अध्यक्ष निशांत कुमार यादव ने दी। इससे पूर्व उन्होंने समारोह के शुभारंभ पर दीप प्रज्जवलित कर मां सरस्वती के चित्र के आगे पुष्प अर्पित किए। स्कूली बच्चों की ओर से मनमोहक सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम प्रस्तुत किए गए। एसडी आदर्श पब्लिक स्कूल की छात्राओं ने बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ विषय पर हरियाणवी डांस पर सुंदर प्रस्तुती देकर तालियां बटौरी।

डीसी ने बताया कि बाल भवन में पहले से ही मौजूद डे-केयर सेंटर अपर्याप्त महसूस हो रहा था, अब इसका विस्तार कर एक बड़ा हाल बनाया जाएगा। इसके लिए 80 लाख रुपये की राशि स्वीकृत की गई है, हाल का निर्माण नगर निगम की ओर से किया जाएगा। इस सेंटर में 125 छोटे बच्चों को रखने की क्षमता होगी। जिले में दूसरी जगहों पर भी डे-केयर सेंटर की सुविधा शुरू करेंगे।

300 से अधिक पुरस्कार किए गए वितरित

विजयी 9वीं से 12वीं के 106 बच्चों को स्मृति चिह्न व प्रमाण पत्र दिए गए। इसे वेबसाइट डब्ल्यूडब्ल्यूडब्ल्यू डॉट बालभवन करनाल डॉटकॉम से भी डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। जिला बाल कल्याण अधिकारी विश्वास मलिक ने बताया कि बाकी को 1 से 4 दिसम्बर के बीच बाल भवन से प्रमाण पत्र दिए जाएंगे।

